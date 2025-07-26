403
Japan PM Holds Talks with Opposition Leaders Post Election Setback
(MENAFN) Japan’s Prime Minister held critical talks with opposition leaders on Friday, just days after the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Komeito suffered a major blow in an upper house election, losing its majority. The discussion was reported by media.
The meeting revealed Shigeru Ishiba’s firm determination to stay in power despite the outcome of Sunday's election, according to Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People. Ishiba expressed a strong determination to stay in power, Tamaki remarked.
The LDP-Komeito coalition’s loss of its majority seat count means it no longer controls both chambers of the Japanese parliament. The coalition now faces the challenge of securing support from opposition lawmakers to push forward its legislative agenda in the 248-seat upper house.
On Wednesday, Mainichi reported that Ishiba was planning to resign by the end of August, but the Prime Minister quickly dismissed these claims. "I have not discussed resignation," Ishiba clarified, rejecting any such rumors.
In addition to domestic concerns, Ishiba also addressed foreign policy during the meeting. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to the "steady" implementation of the newly finalized trade agreement with the United States.
US President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Japan had been completed, with Japan agreeing to a 15% tariff on exports to the US. Trump further emphasized that Japan would invest $550 billion into the US economy, with America slated to receive 90% of the profits from the deal.
