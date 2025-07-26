Now, Bengal CM Will Brood Over Detention Of 10 Bangladeshi Infiltrators, Taunts Amit Malviya

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) Amid reports about the detention of 10 Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana on Saturday, BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief, Amit Malviya, expressed apprehension that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will now "shed copious tears" over the development.

"Mamata Banerjee will now shed copious tears for illegal Bangladeshis, claiming they 'speak Bangla' and should be treated as her guests," said Malviya in a statement, which he made reacting to a news item on X confirming the detention of 10 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators by Gurugram Police.

Malviya, who is the BJP's central observer for West Bengal, has also accused Mamata Banerjee of exploiting language as a tool to serve her political purposes.

"This isn't compassion; it is the worst kind of perversion, where language is weaponised to justify illegality. The Chief Minister of Bengal is openly compromising India's national security, all for her petty vote-bank politics. When appeasement takes priority over national interest, the nation pays the price," Malviya's statement read.

In the recent past, Mamata Banerjee had changed her political narrative from "Bengal in Danger" to "Bengalis in Danger" and had been constantly raising her voice on the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

Earlier this week, she had also announced that Trinamool Congress will conduct weekend protest programmes throughout the state on this issue from July 27. She had described this agitation programme as yet another 'Bhasha Andolon' (Language Movement).

However, she had been ridiculed for drawing this parallel, since historically, "Bhasha Andolan" was a political movement in what was then East Pakistan, advocating for the recognition of the Bengali language as an official language of the country, which ultimately led to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent nation in 1971.

The Chief Minister is also accused of exploiting the nostalgia associated with "Bhasha Andolan" without understanding its concept and larger perspective.

The BJP had accused the Chief Minister of utilising this concept not to protect the genuine "Indian Bengalis" but to protect the "Bangladeshi infiltrators", who also speak the Bengali language.