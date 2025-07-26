Investornewsbreaks Newton Golf Company Inc. (NASDAQ: NWTG) Tees Up Innovation For The 'Sport's New Face'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is delivering innovative products to the dynamic market as a surge in women's golf participation is reshaping the industry. The company recently released a lighter shaft option, designed to deliver premium performance for golfers of all levels, from weekend enthusiasts to tour professionals.“Newton Golf's introduction of its lighter shaft further aligns with shifting market dynamics. The new option is engineered to weigh less than previous versions while maintaining precision, stability and distance - qualities valued by golfers across all demographics,” reads a recent article.“Newton Golf has built its reputation on innovation, focusing on advanced shaft technologies that address fundamental aspects of the golf swing... As women continue to drive golf's growth and redefine its culture and commerce, having manufacturers such as Newton Golf focus on thoughtful gear advancement is key. The new lighter shaft represents not only technological progress but also an industry adapting to the sport's new face - and all the golfers who comprise it.”

About Newton Golf Company Inc.

Newton Golf harnesses the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, the company's rebranding reflects its commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of its design process, Newton Golf creates precision-engineered golf clubs that deliver unmatched stability, control, and performance. The company's mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced equipment that maximizes consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.

