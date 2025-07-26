Biomednewsbreaks - Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB): Innovation Meets Science Through Scalable Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) is positioning at the forefront of abuse-deterrent drug delivery in advancing its flagship fentanyl patch and buprenorphine candidates. The company combines transdermal innovation with abuse-deterrent science to meet critical public health needs. According to Nurtiband, AVERSA Fentanyl, with the possibility to reach peak annual U.S. sales of $80 to $200 million, holds the potential to be the world's first opioid patch designed to deter the abuse and misuse and reduce the risk of accidental exposure of transdermal fentanyl patches. In addition, Nutriband is advancing AVERSA Buprenorphine, which upon approval is projected to achieve peak U.S. sales between $70 and $130 million. Both candidates benefit from Nutriband's scalable platform, and the technology is on track for global patent protection.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .

About BioMedWire

