Valeura Energy Inc.

2025-07-26 05:51:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Valeura Energy Inc. : Has entered into a Farm-in Agreement with PTT Exploration and Production Plc, through its subsidiary, PTTEP Energy Development Company Limited to earn a 40% interest in Blocks G1/65 and G3/65, in the offshore Gulf of Thailand. Valeura Energy Inc. shares T are trading up $0.80 at $7.80.

