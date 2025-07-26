Over 650 Days Into The Aggression... Jordan Continues Support For Gaza Amid Obstacles And Limited Aid

MENAFN - Amman Net) More than 650 days into the ongoing genocide against the Gaza Strip, humanitarian aid convoys still face mounting obstacles - from prolonged and thorough inspections at border crossings, repeated closures for security or political reasons, to the direct targeting of aid trucks and facilities - amid a humanitarian catastrophe that worsens with each passing day.

While Gaza's residents are deprived of food, medicine, and drinking water, Jordan continues its humanitarian and diplomatic efforts in an attempt to break the siege and reach as many people in need as possible.

Since the onset of Israel's large-scale assault on the Strip on October 7, 2023, aid operations have been severely disrupted due to relentless bombardment, destruction of infrastructure, the absence of safe zones for unloading and distributing aid, and a lack of security guarantees for humanitarian workers.

Several incidents of aid trucks and humanitarian organization offices being targeted have been documented, prompting some international agencies to temporarily suspend their operations for staff safety. The occupation has targeted civilians and displaced persons, with the number of hunger-related deaths rising to 111 Gazans, in addition to 115 people who have died from starvation and malnutrition, amid an almost complete lack of food, medicine, and water, according to official estimates.

Minister of Government Communication and official government spokesperson, Dr. Mohammad Al-Momani, announced the departure of a new convoy of 50 aid trucks on Thursday morning, as part of Jordan's ongoing support for Gaza.

Al-Momani stressed that Jordan has mobilized all its resources to address the crisis - sending aid by land and air, providing medical support through field hospitals, and engaging in persistent political and diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel into allowing the entry of aid. He emphasized that using food and medicine as political tools is morally and ethically unacceptable and violates international law.

Jordan's Support Continues

Dr. Hussein Al-Shibli, Secretary-General of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, told "AmmanNet" that Jordan successfully delivered four humanitarian convoys to Gaza last week, in cooperation with the World Food Programme and the Central Kitchen. He noted that aid is distributed in a way that preserves the dignity and safety of Gaza's residents.

Al-Shibli explained that recent efforts have focused on securing basic necessities, particularly flour and infant formula. He added that more convoys carrying similar supplies are planned soon, despite the significant challenges, including lengthy inspections, entry restrictions on trucks, and difficulties in aid distribution within the Strip.

Standing Idle Is Not an Option

While many social media users criticize the limited aid reaching Gaza, officials acknowledge that current deliveries do not meet the needs of two million people suffering from hunger and thirst. Al-Shibli affirmed that the organization is doing its best to reach as many people as possible, based on available priorities.

“We realize it's not enough,” he added,“but we prefer doing what we can rather than standing idly by while children suffer from hunger and thirst.”

He rejected comparisons between Jordan's aid and what other countries provide, stressing that Jordan was among the first to support Gaza and continues to work on the ground, away from media attention or grandstanding.

What's Happening in Gaza Is a Crime Under International Law

Although the Rafah crossing remains one of the few available entry points for aid, it is still subject to complex security coordination between Egypt, international actors, and Israel, significantly slowing and obstructing the flow of humanitarian relief.

In this context, Dr. Anis Al-Qasem, professor of international law, told "AmmanNet" that what is happening in Gaza constitutes a full-fledged war crime. He said the deliberate starvation of civilians is a clear violation of international humanitarian law and requires no new legal provisions for condemnation - only international action to hold those responsible accountable.

Al-Qasem noted that international legal texts already exist - most notably two advisory opinions by the International Court of Justice affirming the rights of the Palestinian people under occupation. He emphasized that starvation as a method of warfare is prohibited under customary international law, even before its inclusion in the Geneva Conventions.

Accomplices in the Crime

Al-Qasem cited a historic humanitarian act by the Jordanian army after the 1948 war, when it allowed food aid to reach Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem through the Mandelbaum Gate, contrasting that with what he described as the Israeli occupation's depraved conduct today - besieging civilians and denying them food.

He asserted that anyone with influence over border crossings, or who remains silent about their closure, is complicit in the crime. He criticized the silence of the United States and the complicity of European countries, describing it as systematic collusion. Al-Qasem held former U.S. President Donald Trump morally accountable, calling him“the primary criminal,” noting his criminal indictments and saying his silence makes him a partner in the crime.

Al-Qasem called for urgent diplomatic action - both bilaterally and through formal complaints to the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council regarding the obstruction of aid entry. He urged the Jordanian government to implement the court's recommendations by politically, economically, and commercially boycotting Israel, arguing that such steps are legal obligations for any state that respects international law.

Available information indicates that UNRWA has a food stockpile sufficient for three months - yet it remains stuck on the Egyptian side of the border, reflecting the extent of international complicity and silence in the face of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.