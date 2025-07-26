'Then The City Started To Burn, The Fires Were Chasing Me' 80 Years On, Hiroshima Survivors Describe How The Atomic Blast Echoed Down Generations

MENAFN - The Conversation) These are the words of Kazumi Kuwahara, a third-generation hibakusha – a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan 80 years ago.

Kuwahara, who still lives in Hiroshima, was in London on May 6 this year to give a speech at a Victory Over Japan Day conference organised and hosted by the University of Westminster. Now 29, she told the conference that she felt she had been“fighting illness” throughout her 20s. When she was 25, she needed abdominal surgery to remove a tumour which post-surgery tests showed was benign.

When she found out about the operation, her grandmother, Emiko Yamanaka – now aged 91 and a direct survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima – told her:“I'm sorry, it's my fault.” Kuwahara explained:

Kazumi Kuwahara with her grandmother, Emiko Yamanaka, outside Hiroshima Peace Dome in 2025. Kazumi Kuwahara, CC BY-NC-ND

Kuwahara came to stay with me ten years ago during a study abroad break after I had interviewed her grandmother for my doctoral research . When I'd made a film about Yamanaka in 2012, I immediately noticed her reluctance to share her harrowing experience. But she then invited me to interview her in Hiroshima – the first of ten trips I made there for research which would become an interview archive .

I wanted to research hibakusha like Kuwahara and her grandmother as they continue to confront the physical, social and psychological effects of the atomic bombs dropped on August 6 and August 9 1945, on Hiroshima and Nagasaki respectively.

The 16-kiloton bomb dropped on Hiroshima at 8.15am by a US B-29 bomber was codenamed“Little Boy” by the Americans. It exploded about 600 metres above the Shima Hospital in the downtown area of Nakajima – a mix of residential, commercial, sacred and military sites. The bomb emitted a radioactive flash as well as a sonic boom. A gigantic fireball formed (about 3,000–4,000°C), as well as an atomic mushroom cloud which climbed up to 16km in the air.

In Japan in the immediate aftermath of the bombing, people couldn't even utter the phrase“atomic bomb” due to censorship rules initially enforced by the Japanese military authorities, up until the day of surrender on August 15. The censorship was reinstated and expanded by the US during its occupation of the Japanese islands from September 2 1945.

For decades, the hibakusha have faced discrimination and difficulty in obtaining work and finding marriage partners due to a complex combination of suppression, stigma, ignorance and fear around the dropping of the atomic bombs and their aftereffects.

Wartime propaganda in Imperial Japan precluded free speech while also imposing bans on luxury goods, western language and customs (including clothes) and public displays of emotion .

However, the US occupation – which lasted until the San Francisco treaty was signed on April 28 1952 – went further, establishing an extensive Civil Censorship Department (the CCD) which monitored not only all newspapers, magazines, pamphlets, books, films and plays but also radio broadcasts, personal mail, as well as telephone and telegraph communications. Little wonder the scars of the bomb remained untreated, for generations.

Emiko Yamanaka's story

Yamanaka was 11 years old when she was exposed to the atomic bombing, just 1.4km from ground zero.

Emiko Yamanaka (far left) with her four brothers and parents during wartime before the atomic bombing in 1945. Emiko Yamanaka

She told me about her experiences of surviving on the bank of the River Ota, which divides into seven rivers in the estuary of Hiroshima. Yamanaka was the oldest of five siblings in 1945. Although the family had been evacuated to an island near Kure 25km away, she returned to their home on the outskirts of the city with her mother and nine-year-old brother early on the morning of August 6, so she could attend an appointment with an eye-doctor for a case of conjunctivitis.

Making her way into the city by herself, the tram she was travelling on needed to stop due to an air-raid warning. It was a“light” warning as just two B-29s had been spotted approaching the mainland (a third photography plane was not yet visible on the horizon), so Yamanaka needed to continue her journey on foot. She recalled:

An aerial photograph of Hiroshima, Japan, shortly after the atomic bomb was dropped. World History Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

A man wearing what seemed like an apron, tattered gaiters and ammo boots came towards her and called out:“Where are you? Where are you?” He pushed aside the debris and extended his arm to Yamanaka:

Yamanaka started to run back the way she had come along the river, as“the city was not yet burning”. She saw the shrine just beyond Sumiyoshi bridge, not far from the river. But the bridge had been damaged by the bomb, so she couldn't cross it.

Yamanaka's family home was at Eba across the river. In those days, the River Ota was used for river transport and business, and there were huge stone steps going down to the river for loading. She said:

She awoke hearing shouts of“is there anyone who is going back to Eba from Funairi?” and recognised a neighbour. She asked him to take her across, but he couldn't recognise her.“I shed big tears when I heard his voice,” she told me. There were about ten people in a small wooden boat, all with“big swollen grotesque faces and frizzy hair. I thought they were old people. Maybe I also looked like an old woman,” she added.

After crossing the river in the small boat, Yamanaka ran to her Eba home which, even though it was 3km from ground zero, had collapsed. She couldn't find her mother. Someone told her to go to the air-raid shelter nearby, but there were too many people to fit inside.

When she finally found her mother, she was barely recognisable, wrapped in bandages from her injuries. Yamanaka herself had to go to hospital as tiny pieces of glass from the factory windows where she had been exposed were lodged in her body.

She told me how some shards of glass still emerge from her body occasionally, secreting a chocolate-coloured pus. The family – Yamanaka, her mother and her younger brother (her father, grandparents and the other siblings had remained evacuated) – stayed up all night in a shelter on Eba hill, listening to the sounds of the burning city, the cries for mothers, the sounds of carts filled with refugees.

“All those sounds horrified me,” Yamanaka recalled – decades on from the day that changed everything.

The aftermath of the atomic bomb showing the former Hiroshima Industrial Promotion hall. The Peace Memorial Park, dedicated to the victims, would later be built here. Shutterstock/CG Photographer

The day the world changed

The immediate effects of the bomb, including heat, blast and radiation, extended to a 4km radius – although recent studies show the radioactive fallout from“black rain” extended much further, due to the winds blowing the mushroom cloud. And some survivors told me they witnessed the blast effects of the bomb, including windows blown out or structures disturbed, in outlying towns and villages up to 30km away.

But the closer you were to ground zero, the more likely you were to suffer severe effects. At 0.36km from ground zero, there was almost nothing left; about 4km away, 50% of the inhabitants died. Even 11km away, people suffered from third-degree burns due to the effects of radiation. The neutron rays also penetrated the surface of the earth, causing it to become radioactive .

The mushroom cloud was visible from the hills of neighbouring prefectures. Those who were beyond the immediate blast radius may not have shown any external injuries immediately – but they commonly became sick and died in the days, weeks, months and years that followed.

And those outside the city were exposed to radiation when they tried to enter to help the injured.

Radiation also affected children who were in the womb at the time. Common radiation-related diseases were hair loss, bleeding gums, loss of energy (“no more will” in Japanese) and pain, as well as life-threatening high fever.

About 650,000 people were recognised by the Japanese government as having been affected by the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While most have now passed away, figures held by the Ministry of Labour, Health and Welfare from March 31 2025 show there are an estimated 99,130 still alive, whose average age is now 86.

In a radio broadcast following the atomic bombings, Emperor Hirohito announced Japan's surrender and called on the Japanese people to “bear the unbearable” , referring to the“most cruel weapons” that had been used by the Allied forces without directly identifying the nuclear attack. Due to ill-feeling about the defeat, shame over Japan's imperial past and role in the war, plus censorship and ignorance about the reality of nuclear weapons, the idea grew that the dead and injured hibakusha were simply“sacrifices” ('生贄 になる') for world peace.

Generations affected

It took Yamanaka around seven years to recover her strength enough to lead a relatively normal life, so she barely graduated from high school. She has subsequently been diagnosed with various blood, heart, eye and thyroid diseases as well as low immunity – symptoms that can be related to radiation exposure.

Her daughters also suffered. In 1977, when her eldest daughter was 19, she had three operations for skin cancer. In 1978, when her second daughter was 14, she developed leukaemia. In 1987, her third daughter suffered from a unilateral oophorectomy (a surgical procedure to remove one ovary).

I interviewed Yamanaka's daughters, granddaughter and several other survivors repeatedly, beginning with experiences prior to the atomic bombing and then continuing up to the present day.

While these interviews generally started in the official location of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, I also conducted walking interviews and went to sites of special importance to their personal memories. I shared car journeys, coffees and meals with them and their helpers, because I wanted to see their lives in context, as part of a community.

Their trauma and suffering are dealt with socially. For the relatively few survivors who tell their stories in public, it is through the help of strong local networks . While I was at first told I would not find survivors who wanted to share their stories, gradually more came forward through a snowball effect.

Returning to interview Yamanaka in August 2013, we travelled by car to her former home of Eba, pausing at the site where she had alighted after her journey across the river. There, Yamanaka struck up conversation with a fellow survivor who was passing on his bicycle. His name was Maruto-San. They had attended the same temple-based elementary school.

Emiko Yamanaka meets a fellow hibakusha, Maruto San, on a visit to her hometown in Eba with the author in August 2013. Elizabeth Chappell

The two hibakusha, who had both been exposed when young (part of a category known as jakunen hibakusha) exchanged stories about their experiences after“that day” (ano hi) – as August 6 and 9 are still known in the atomic-bombed cities.

They talked about how just one or two friends were still alive – one survivor ran a well-known patisserie in the local department store. Yamanaka informed Maruto-San that she had met a few friends from childhood on a reunion coach trip, during which they had tried to retrieve some happier pre-bomb memories. The meeting offered a rare glimmer of recognition and reconnection.

Keisaburo Toyanaga's story

In 2014, I travelled to the childhood home of hibakusha Keisaburo Toyanaga , a retired teacher of classical Japanese who was nine on August 6 1945. After visiting his original home in east Hiroshima, we took the route he, his mother, grandfather and three-year-old younger brother had travelled, fleeing Hiroshima towards his grandfather's house in the suburb of Funakoshi, about 8km away. He told me:

The family set up home in this poor suburb, which was shared with many Korean families who could not find a way out of poverty due to historic discrimination. Korea was annexed by Imperial Japan, and Koreans had been recruited en masse into Japan's war effort. An estimated 40,000-80,000 were in Hiroshima in 1945.

Some high-ranking Koreans were accepted by the Japanese – for example, royals like Prince Yi U who was said to have been astride his horse at the time of the bombing. But ordinary Koreans had to refrain from using their language or wearing Korean clothes in public. Even after the war was over, they needed to use Japanese names outside the home. After the war, Koreans in Hiroshima took menial agricultural work – in Funakoshi, they kept pigs.

Confronted with discrimination in the classroom where he taught at the Electricity Workers' school, Toyanaga became a campaigner for the right of repatriated South and North Koreans to be officially recognised as hibakusha from the 1970s onwards. He showed me the wooden talisman he wore around his neck, awarded by the Korean community for his support.

The author (far right) with Keisaburo Toyanaga (far left) and Keiko Ogura, both hibakusha, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum library in 2014. Elizabeth Chappell

The ghosts of Hiroshima

When I was living and working in Japan from 2004, before I started my academic research, I was advised to stay away from the atomic-bombed cities because speaking of the atomic bombings was considered“kanashii” (悲しい)“kowai” (怖い) and“kurushimii” (苦しみい) – sad, scary and painful. Some Japanese friends even expressed horror when I first went to Hiroshima and Nagasaki to do research. They seemed to feel it was like an act of self-harm. A young student I met warned me that the ghosts of the victims of Hiroshima rise at night to take over the city.

On my first visit in 2009, I stayed for one night in a youth hostel beside the railway tracks and the Hiroshima Carp baseball stadium. That night, a friend and I went for a drink with a couple, both second-generation hibakusha or“hibaku nisei”.

This couple, Nishida San and his wife Takeko, were involved in organising the annual Hiroshima Peace Memorial ceremony . Takeko sang in a choir that had been involved in several exchange visits to Europe, including visiting Notre Dame in Paris and Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford.

She said her parents had never told her about their experiences of the bomb, even though her father had been exposed close to ground zero. I was surprised to discover that hibakusha were reluctant to share their stories even within their own families, often for fear of physical and psychological harm being passed through the family line.

After our meeting in the bar, we went to eat okonomiyaki (“delicious food”), a pancake with cabbage, egg, pork and noodles, in a building known as“okonomiyaki mura” or okonomiyaki village. To me, it recalled a New York tenement block with an outdoor staircase serving as the entrance to all floors – the outlines of unbuilt rooms decorating its temporary facade. Such temporariness had lasted from the 1950s when concrete blocks like these went up around the city centre to service a whole new population after Hiroshima's near-erasure. Since 1945, most inhabitants come from outside the city.

'Flash ... boom'

I was sitting with Nishida San on makeshift bar seats in front of a counter with a huge, heated iron plate. The chef, Shin San, took our order and as we chatted, one of our Hiroshima friends asked him if he remembered the atomic bomb. Shin replied:“Of course I do.”

Then he spread his arms wide and a strange expression appeared on his face, as he said:“Pikaaaaa... doon.” This translates as“flash... boom” – two onomatopoeic words that encapsulate so much for Hiroshima people. Many survivors, especially those downtown, only experienced the flash. Others, usually at some distance, experienced the sonic boom. So these two words were used in place of“gembakudan” (原爆弾) – meaning atomic bomb – due to censorship.

A monument to victims from Hiroshima Municipal Girls' School with the inscription 'E=MC2'. Shutterstock/Dutchmen Photography

Nobel prize-winning author Kenzaburo Ōe, in his 1981 work Hiroshima Notes, wrote, 'For 10 years after the atomic bomb was dropped there was so little public discussion of the bomb or of radioactivity that even the Chugoku Shimbun, the major newspaper of the city where the atomic bomb was dropped, did not have the movable [kanji] type for the words“atomic bomb” or“radioactivity.”' To support this, I noticed how some monuments for those who died in downtown Hiroshima bear the simple inscription E=MC2 , Einstein's formula for relativity – the source of the science that created the bomb, but not the actual words for“atomic bomb”.

Keiko Ogura: '40 years of nightmares'

The older generation often told me how they dreaded visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and its surrounding park, as they are built over ground zero. However, some found that after encountering visiting foreigners there who had also experienced mass suffering, such as the Holocaust or a nuclear test, they were more able to open up.

Keiko Ogura , now aged 87, was eight on August 6 1945 and was exposed to black rain at her home in Ushitamachi, 5km from the centre of Hiroshima. She said:

Ogura had thought, as a child, that she would never find a partner due to the discrimination against hibakusha, but she was also acutely aware that other survivors had suffered more than her.

The author outside Mitaki Temple with Keiko Ogura (left) and Shoko Ishida in November 2013. Elizabeth Chappell

However, when Robert Jungk, a Holocaust survivor, came to research his book Children of the Ashes with the help of Kaoru Ogura – a bilingual American who had been interned during the second world war and would become Keiko's husband – things started to shift for her. Finding out about the Holocaust lent a new dimension to her own experiences of discrimination.

Jungk – along with Robert J. Lifton , a genocide historian – wrote their interview-based studies of Hiroshima in the 1950s and '60s, when ordinary citizens around the world were largely ignorant of the enormity of what had happened in Hiroshima, Nagasaki and the nuclear test sites. Lifton, originally a military psychiatrist, explained that after the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, he had been motivated to study in Hiroshima as he was afraid the world was in danger of“making the same mistake again”.

However, the link between Hiroshima and the Holocaust was first made by Otto Frank, Anne Frank's father, who organised for an Anne Frank rose garden to be planted in the Peace Memorial Park in honour of an 11-year-old girl, Sadako Sasaki , who died from leukaemia nine years after the bomb.

One autumnal afternoon in 2013, after my third round of interviews with my cohort of hibakusha, I visited Mitaki Temple Cemetery, about 6km outside Hiroshima. The graveyard is dedicated to hibakusha, many of whose ashes are kept there. The hibakusha headstones are engraved with haiku written by family members. However, many of the headstones which existed prior to 1945 have been left at jagged angles – positioned as they were after being upset by the seismic effects of the atomic bombing.

In among the recent graves, I was shown some Jewish hanging mobile memorials – gifts from Oświęcim in Poland, location of the Auschwitz concentration camp. The temple's former head priest had been involved in the Hiroshima-Auschwitz Peace Committee , an interfaith group which had started with a walk around the world to link atomic bomb survivors with Holocaust and other war victims.

Making the connection was important to hibakusha who were accused, then as now, of highlighting the atrocities of the bomb but downplaying the importance of Japan's role in the war. When visiting Japan's former colonies and elsewhere, hibakusha still offer apologies for Japanese behaviour in the second world war.

For institutions in Hiroshima, it's important to change the narrative around nuclear weapons – not only through more and better medical research, but by disseminating hibakusha stories. The local newspaper, Chugoku Shimbun , aims to strengthen informal networks of hibakusha who meet up to share memories of that day. Some local journalists I met, Rie Nii and Yumi Kanazaki, help young people to interview their grandparents' generation, building up a valuable archive of experiences.

There are two ways the younger generation can carry these stories forward: either by training as denshōsha (ambassadors) or by interviewing family members.

Kazumi Kuwahara decided to do both. When she was just 13, she wanted to pass on her grandmother's story, becoming the winner of a prefecture-wide speaking competition about the bomb. In her 20s, after graduating from university, she also decided to train as a denshōsha and peace park guide, a role that requires intensive training over a six-month period. As the youngest guide to the Hiroshima Peace Park, she says:

Toward the end of my field work, having gained interviews with three generations of survivors as well as their helpers, I realised this was just the beginning of a much larger conversation.

John Hersey, author of the Pulitzer-prize winning 1946 work Hiroshima , said :“What has kept the world safe from the bomb since 1945 has been the memory of what happened at Hiroshima.”

However, as our memories get more spotty with the passing of time, and as more survivors' names are added to the roll of the dead at the cenotaphs of Japan's atomic-bombed cities, perhaps our greatest hope is to grow the cohort of today's listeners – so that tomorrow's storytellers may emerge.

