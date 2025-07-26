Manat Holds Its Ground As Azerbaijan's Economy Strengthens And Public Confidence Grows
In an increasingly volatile global financial landscape, Azerbaijan's national currency, the manat, continues to exhibit signs of resilience and confidence. The first half of 2025 has shown a clear strengthening of this trend, supported by robust macroeconomic indicators and consistent regulatory oversight by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). Looking at the current data, it is reasonable to expect that the manat will maintain its stability in the short and medium term, backed by favorable trends in trade, balance of payments, and domestic currency preferences.
