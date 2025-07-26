Azeri Light Crude Sees Modest Price Uptick At Key Ports
The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil based on CIF delivery at Italy's Augusta port rose by $1.22, or 1.76%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $70.41 per barrel, Azernews reports.
According to the information, the price of a barrel of "Azeri Light" crude oil on FOB terms at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $1.26, or 1.86%, amounting to $69.16.
The price of Russia's Urals crude rose by $1.45, or 2.55%, reaching $58.39 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the price of North Sea–produced "Dated Brent" crude increased by $1.10, or 1.58%, to $70.80 per barrel compared to the previous rate.
Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment