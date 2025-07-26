Azeri Light Crude Sees Modest Price Uptick At Key Ports

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil based on CIF delivery at Italy's Augusta port rose by $1.22, or 1.76%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $70.41 per barrel, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the price of a barrel of "Azeri Light" crude oil on FOB terms at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $1.26, or 1.86%, amounting to $69.16.

The price of Russia's Urals crude rose by $1.45, or 2.55%, reaching $58.39 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea–produced "Dated Brent" crude increased by $1.10, or 1.58%, to $70.80 per barrel compared to the previous rate.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.