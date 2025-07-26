Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azeri Light Crude Sees Modest Price Uptick At Key Ports

Azeri Light Crude Sees Modest Price Uptick At Key Ports


2025-07-26 05:40:21
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's "Azeri Light" crude oil based on CIF delivery at Italy's Augusta port rose by $1.22, or 1.76%, compared to the previous figure, reaching $70.41 per barrel, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the price of a barrel of "Azeri Light" crude oil on FOB terms at Türkiye's Ceyhan port increased by $1.26, or 1.86%, amounting to $69.16.

The price of Russia's Urals crude rose by $1.45, or 2.55%, reaching $58.39 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of North Sea–produced "Dated Brent" crude increased by $1.10, or 1.58%, to $70.80 per barrel compared to the previous rate.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

MENAFN26072025000195011045ID1109845023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search