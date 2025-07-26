It used to be that a pair of espadrilles (my stylish Spanish friends only wear Castañer) and some Havaianas were all you'd need at the bottom of your holiday suitcase. Summer 2025? Not so much. Ever since the ubiquitous but (whisper it), not exactly comfortable, Chloé 'Woody' slides debuted in the dark, dying days of the pandemic back in 2021, when we were yearning for carefree liberty, summer sandals have witnessed more upgrades than an Emirates Platinum Skywards card holder.

Around the same time as the 'Woody' brought bohemia back, Chanel's orthopaedic dad sandals dominated post-lockdown wardrobes with their fusion of fashion and functionality (and a suitably steep revenge shopping-worthy price tag).

Since then, Prada, Dior et al have set their sights on summer sandal style, increasingly testing the limits of what consumers are prepared to pay for shoes that – in theory – need to withstand sand, sea, and sightseeing. When you're paying upwards of Dh7,000, I'd question how much actual sand you want in your sandals. That said, while Havaianas have collabed with the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Gigi Hadid and Zara, basic flip-flops are yet to achieve the virality of the Hermès 'Kos' clog. This summer, fashion's hold on our holiday footwear is no less relentless. From high-heeled flip-flops, to the '80s jelly shoes revival, it's time to take sides in the summer sandal style-off.

The fashion flip-flop

Chloé‭, ‬the reigning queen of summer style‭ (‬I'm crowning Loewe the king‭), ‬has a foot in each of this season's sandal camps‭, ‬so to speak‭. ‬The first‭, ‬we're calling the fashion flip-flop‭. ‬The elevation of flip-flops can be literal‭, ‬as is the case with Chloé's‭ ‬'Isla'‭ ‬95mm heeled sandals‭. ‬An espadrille-inspired rope base anchors a crocheted toe thong that looks the part‭ (‬so long as the part doesn't involve cobbled streets‭, ‬chasing after toddlers‭, ‬or nabbing the last sunbed‭). ‬

For all other summer activities‭, ‬the‭ ‬'Isla'‭ ‬is this summer's chicest shoe‭. ‬If practicality is top of mind‭, ‬might I suggest instead Alaïa's‭ ‬'Biker'‭ ‬thong sandals‭. ‬The soft suede toe thong won't rub on steamy strolls‭, ‬while the tough studded details will de-saccharine the floatiest of summer frocks‭. ‬If your summer style‭ ‬veers less Margot Robbie and more milkmaid‭ (‬just me‭?), ‬adding a pair of these will remove any vestiges of Costa Del Cosplay‭. ‬

For ultimate understated summer elegance‭, ‬Amina Muaddi's‭ ‬'Juliette'‭ ‬snake print sandals have a slightly raised 45mm heel and a chic profile that will work just as well with jeans later in the year as they will with beachwear now‭. ‬If you are the curator of a de-saturated‭, ‬monochrome Instagram feed‭, ‬these are the sandals for you‭. ‬

On the opposite side of the spectrum‭, ‬for all-out Mediterranean majesty‭, ‬Versace's‭ ‬'Underwater Barocco La Medusa'‭ ‬sandals‭ ‬–‭ ‬try saying that after a long lunch at La Guérite‭ ‬–‭ ‬are topped with a knotted scarf featuring seashell‭, ‬coral‭, ‬and starfish motifs‭. ‬Choose your elevation wisely‭ ‬–‭ ‬heel height‭, ‬hardware‭, ‬exotic skin or silky scarf tie‭ ‬–‭ ‬all serve to give this summer's fashion flip-flop a luxury lift‭. ‬And it's probably worth packing some actual Havaianas as back-up‭. ‬

The nostalgic‭ ‬jelly

Blame Labubus‭, ‬but nostalgia is running riot across wardrobes this summer‭. ‬I can't remember when I last wore jelly shoes‭, ‬but the decade definitely began with a 19‭, ‬and ended somewhere in the 80s‭. ‬Given the ubiquity of Crocs‭, ‬I suppose it was only a matter of time before someone‭, ‬somewhere on planet fashion‭, ‬decided that the OG of wipe-clean‭ (‬bring on ice-cream spills‭), ‬waterproof‭ (‬handy if wading out to your tender requires navigating rocks‭), ‬and neon-coloured‭ (‬they're giving party side of Ibiza‭) ‬shoes was long overdue a return to the spotlight‭. ‬

Hedging its bets on the grown-up flip-flop versus childish whimsy debate‭, ‬Chloé is also claiming dominance on this side of the footwear fence with jelly shoes featuring transparent pastel uppers atop a seashell heel‭. ‬Certainly more chic than anything I wore in the‭ ‬'80s‭. ‬Closer to my 1980s summer hols staple are Loeffler Randal flat caged sandals with a chunky buckle closure‭. ‬What my iteration didn't have‭, ‬sadly‭, ‬was rhinestone detailing and a glitter rubber finish‭. ‬Eight-year-old Louise would have loved those‭. ‬Forty-six-year-old Louise isn't at all convinced that she's ready for this jelly‭. ‬

My 40-something summer shoe brand of choice has‭, ‬for years‭, ‬been Ancient Greek sandals‭, ‬which are both comfortable and elegant‭. ‬I live in the label's‭ ‬'Eleftheria'‭ ‬braided leather flats‭, ‬but it too has added a jellies section to its‭ ‬summer‭ ‬'25‭ ‬offer‭, ‬featuring everything from a clog base to plastic winged heels à la Olympian deity Hermes‭.

‬Finally‭, ‬Jimmy Choo's‭ ‬'The Jelly'‭ ‬has seen into my eight-year-old soul and added a rhinestone-trimmed Mary Jane strap to its summer jellies‭, ‬executed in a rainbow of pastel shades‭. ‬Bucket and spade optional‭. ‬