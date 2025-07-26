Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Dar - United States Department Of State
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Secretary Rubio expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s continued willingness to play a constructive role in mediating conversations with Iran and its commitment to preserving regional stability. The two also discussed prospects for deepening bilateral counterterrorism cooperation, including countering ISIS-K, and the upcoming U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad this August.
The Secretary underscored the importance of expanding mutually beneficial bilateral trade and exploring prospects for enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals and mining sectors.
