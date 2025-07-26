Cooking Oil, Gold Prices Down Flour, Fuel Surge In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of cooking oil and Arabic gold decreased, while the rates of flour and fuel surged in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the price of a 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil went down from 1,600 afghanis to 1,550 afghanis.

However, the price of a 49-kilogram sack of Kazakhstani flour rose from 1,420 to 1,450afs, he added.

He noted that prices of other essential food items remained unchanged. A 49-kilogram sack of Indian sugar stood at 2,500 afs, while a 24-kilogram bag of Pakistani rice remained at 2,600 afs - the same as last week.

He said one kilogram of African black tea sold for 400 afs and the same quantity of Indonesian green tea for 350 afs.

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of flour at 1,500afs, a 24-kg bag of rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of sugar at 2,550afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil cost 1,600afs, while one kilogram of black tea was priced at 400afs and green tea at 450afs, he added.

Fuel prices

A worker at the Ahmadyar fuel station said the price of one litre of petrol increased from 60afs to 64afs and diesel from 62afs to 65afs.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Jan, a shopkeeper in the Dahan-i-Bagh area, said one kilogram of liquefied gas went up from 47afs to 49afs - unchanged from last week.

Gold

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Russian gold remained stable 4,700afs and the same amount of Arabian gold fell from 6,000afs to 5,950afs.

Currency rates

Haji Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange, said one US dollar was traded at 68.70afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs.

Last week, one US dollar was exchanged for 69.10afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees for 235afs.

