Kia India Strengthens Leadership With Key Role Transition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 03 October 2025: Kia India, a leading premium carmaker, today announced a significant leadership transition with the appointment of Mr. Sunhack Park as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Mr. Joonsu Cho as Chief Business Officer (CBO).
In his new role as CSO, Mr. Park will lead Kia India's sales strategy, prioritizing sustainable growth, boosting operational efficiency, and expanding the brand's market reach. With 28 years of international automotive experience, he has held key leadership roles at Kia Headquarters in South Korea, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and India.
As CBO, Mr. Cho will be responsible for crafting comprehensive business strategies, production planning, export logistics, leading cross-functional teams, forging strategic alliances, and ensuring operational excellence. With over 32 years of leadership experience, Mr. Cho has served in multiple global roles across Australia, the UK, and Europe.
Mr. Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, "I am privileged to take on the role as Chief Sales Officer. This is an exciting phase for the brand as we continue to expand our presence in a dynamic and evolving market. My focus will be on driving sales growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and strengthening our dealer and partner ecosystem."
Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Business Officer, Kia India, said, "I am honored to assume the role of Chief Business Officer. Kia India has made remarkable strides in the market, and my priority will be to develop and execute robust business strategies that support sustainable growth and operational excellence.
With this transition, Kia reinforces its commitment to India with a strong leadership team, driving innovation, and sustaining its growth trajectory in the Indian automotive market.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity, "Movement that Inspires," aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more.
Till date, Kia India has launched nine vehicles for the Indian market - the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6, the EV9, the Carens Clavis, and the all-new Carens Clavis EV. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.7 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 796 touchpoints across 360 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprint across the country.
