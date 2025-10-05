Baku And Astana Join Forces To Advance Turkic Cinema

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of the“Korkut Ata” Turkic World Film Festival held in Aktau, the National Center for State Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan has signed memorandums of cooperation with state film institutions from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Azernews reports, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information, the agreements are part of a broader effort under the umbrella of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY) to strengthen cultural unity among Turkic nations through cinema - a powerful medium that reflects shared values and historical heritage.

The memorandum signed with the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency outlines a wide range of collaborative initiatives, including co-production of feature films, documentaries, and animation projects; organization of masterclasses and workshops; and joint efforts in translation and dubbing.

Among the key priorities is the promotion of mutual cultural understanding and the preservation of friendly relations between the peoples of the Turkic world.