Caught On Camera: Small Plane Crash Leaves Two Dead In Italy's Brescia

A small plane crashed nose-first on an Italian highway, killing two people, on Tuesday. The deadly Italian plane crash happened on a highway in Brescia, in the northern part of the country.

Two people have also been injured, according to reports.

On Tuesday, July 22, an ultralight airplane crashed onto a pavement of Corda Molle in a hamlet in Azzano Mella, Brescia, according to a report by People.

As per the report, the plane was being piloted by 75-year-old Sergio Ravaglia, who died in the accident .

The other victim of the plane crash in Italy has been identified as his partner, 60-year-old Ann Maria De Stefano.

A video of the incident has been captured and is doing rounds on social media. The video shows the aircraft coming down with speed before crashing onto the pavement and catching fire.

Watch the video of the plane crash in Italy:

“After hitting the ground, the aircraft caught fire. Both occupants were killed. The flames also engulfed two passing cars, injuring two people,” local media outlet Viral Press reported.

As the Freccia RG ultralight aircraft hit the road head first, a massive fire was seen along with a plume of thick, black smoke.

Authorities said they believed that Ravaglia was trying to make an emergency landing on the freeway after losing control of the aircraft, but was unable to regain it, resulting in the crash.

The two injured were two motorists on the highway, who luckily survived. The video further shows several vehicles near the plane crash spot, with drivers trying to avoid the massive flames.

Emergency services arrived shortly but it was too late as the plane had completely burned due to the fire by then.

The crashed aircraft Freccia RG is made of carbon fibre and has a wingspan of about 30 feet.

A probe has been launched into the incident, with Italy's National Agency for Flight Safety sending a consultant to Brescia for the investigation. A manslaughter probe has also been opened by the Public Prosecutor's Office of Brescia to determine the plane's maintenance history and mechanical condition.