Rewriting History? The Truth Behind Mysore's Debt To Nalwadi Wadiyar

Recently, Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has surpassed the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV to the people of Mysore. This assertion demands scrutiny, as it compares a contemporary leader's tenure with the legacy of a ruler hailed as a“Rajarshi” (saintly king) by Mahatma Gandhi and described as the epitome of Plato's philosopher-king by Paul Brunton. To evaluate this claim, let us examine the transformative contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, whose reign (1902–1940) is widely regarded as the golden age of Mysore, and juxtapose them with Siddaramaiah's achievements, using facts and figures to set the record straight.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV: The Visionary Who Shaped Modern Mysore

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV ascended the throne in 1902 at the age of 18, following a regency led by his mother after his father's untimely death. His 39-year reign laid the foundation for Mysore's development as a progressive, self-reliant state, earning accolades such as Lord John Sankey's declaration at the 1930 Round Table Conference in London:“Mysore is the best administered state in the world.” His contributions were monumental, spanning infrastructure, education, industry, governance, and social reform.

1. Pioneering Infrastructure and Industry

Nalwadi's foresight in infrastructure transformed Mysore into a hub of innovation. In 1902, Mysore became the first Indian state to generate hydroelectric power in Asia with the Shivanasamudra Falls project, making Bangalore the first Asian city to have electric streetlights by 1905. The Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, constructed between 1911 and 1932, was Asia's largest dam at the time and remains a lifeline for farmers in Mysore and Mandya, irrigating vast swathes of land. The Vani Vilasa Sagar Dam in Chitradurga (1907), the first dam in Karnataka, further bolstered irrigation. Nalwadi also established key industries, such as Mysore Paper Mills (1936) and Mysore Paints and Varnish (1936), which still produces indelible ink used in Indian elections. These initiatives laid the groundwork for Bangalore's emergence as India's Silicon Valley.

2. Education and Social Reforms

Nalwadi prioritized education, making primary education compulsory and directing public schools to admit Dalit children as early as 1915, a bold step against caste discrimination. He founded the University of Mysore in 1916, the first university chartered by an Indian state, and served as its first chancellor. He was also the first chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, co-founding it to promote higher education. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore, initiated during his mother's regency, became functional in 1911 with his gift of 371 acres of land and significant funding. Nalwadi's emphasis on women's education led to the establishment of Maharani's College for Women in 1917 and scholarships for widowed women. He abolished child marriage for girls under eight and granted women the right to vote in Mysore, long before many Western nations.

3. Democratic Governance

Mysore was a pioneer in democratic governance under Nalwadi. The state established India's first Representative Assembly in 1881, which he expanded into a bicameral legislature in 1907 with the creation of the Mysore Legislative Council. This progressive governance model introduced legislation that empowered citizens and set a precedent for participatory democracy in India.

4. Cultural Patronage

A connoisseur of Carnatic and Hindustani music, Nalwadi played eight instruments, including the flute, violin, and veena, and patronized legendary musicians like Abdul Karim Khan and Gauhar Jan. His contributions to Kannada literature and the arts enriched Mysore's cultural heritage, fostering a legacy that endures today.

5. Economic and Social Welfare

Nalwadi's focus on poverty alleviation, rural reconstruction, and public health was unparalleled. The Minto Eye Hospital, established in 1903, remains one of the world's oldest specialized ophthalmology hospitals. His policies promoted spinning to support self-reliance, earning praise from Gandhi for aligning with the Swadeshi movement. At the time of his death in 1940, Nalwadi's personal fortune was estimated at $400 million, yet his reign was marked by selfless dedication to public welfare, not personal enrichment.

Siddaramaiah's Contributions: Significant but Not Transformative

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, serving two terms (2013–2018 and 2023–present), has made notable contributions to Karnataka, particularly in Mysore and Mandya. His initiatives include investments in healthcare, such as the establishment of modern hospitals, and social welfare schemes like Anna Bhagya (free rice distribution) and Ksheera Bhagya (milk for schoolchildren). The filling of the KRS Dam to its full capacity of 124.80 ft in June 2025, a rare event, was celebrated as a milestone under his tenure, enabling irrigation and water supply for farmers. Additionally, Siddaramaiah's government has focused on infrastructure projects, including road development and urban amenities in Mysore.

Despite hailing from Mysore district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has failed to realize the long-standing aspiration of enhancing Mysore airport's connectivity and infrastructure. Under his two terms (2013–2018 and 2023–present), the airport, located in Mandakalli, has remained underutilized, with limited commercial flights and no significant expansion to make Mysore a regional aviation hub. This stagnation contrasts sharply with Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's pioneering infrastructure projects, such as the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric plant and the KRS Dam, which transformed Mysore's economy and global standing. Siddaramaiah's inability to leverage his local roots to boost the airport's development underscores a missed opportunity to elevate Mysore's tourism and economic potential, further highlighting the gap between his incremental achievements and Nalwadi's visionary legacy.

However, these achievements, while commendable, build upon the foundational infrastructure established during Nalwadi's reign. For instance, the KRS Dam's significance stems from Nalwadi's vision, and the 200 acres allocated for healthcare facilities, including the Princess Krishnajammanni Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases Hospital (1921), were part of Nalwadi's forward-thinking urban planning. Siddaramaiah's contributions are incremental, addressing contemporary needs within an already established framework, rather than pioneering transformative systems as Nalwadi did.

Countering the Claim: A Matter of Scale and Legacy

Yathindra Siddaramaiah's claim that his father has done more for Mysore than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV overlooks the historical context and scale of Nalwadi's contributions. Nalwadi ruled during a time when resources were limited, and India was under colonial rule, yet he transformed Mysore into a model state admired globally. His initiatives were not merely projects but pioneering efforts that set benchmarks for the nation-hydroelectric power, democratic governance, and universal education were revolutionary in the early 20th century. Siddaramaiah's tenure, while impactful, operates within a modern democratic framework with significantly greater resources and central government support.

Moreover, Nalwadi's legacy is not just about tangible projects but about a vision that prioritized public welfare over personal gain. His reign empowered Mysore to thrive independently, fostering self-reliance that laid the groundwork for Karnataka's current prosperity. Siddaramaiah's policies, such as welfare schemes, are important but lack the same long-term, structural impact. For example, while Siddaramaiah's healthcare initiatives are valuable, they build on land and institutions established under Nalwadi's foresight.

Recent controversies, such as the proposed renaming of Princess Road to“Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga,” highlight a tendency to overshadow historical legacies for political gain. This move, criticized by Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, underscores the enduring relevance of Nalwadi's contributions, as the land for modern hospitals was allocated by him over a century ago. Such actions risk diminishing the recognition of a ruler whose vision continues to benefit Mysore.

Conclusion: Honoring the True Architect of Mysore

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV's contributions are unmatched in their scope, innovation, and lasting impact. His reign transformed Mysore into a beacon of progress, earning praise from global leaders and shaping the region's identity as an educational, industrial, and cultural hub. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made meaningful contributions, they pale in comparison to Nalwadi's foundational achievements, which continue to underpin Karnataka's development. Yathindra's claim, perhaps driven by filial loyalty, does not withstand scrutiny when viewed through the lens of history. Mysore's people deserve to celebrate Nalwadi's legacy while appreciating modern leaders without rewriting the past. Let us honor the true architect of modern Mysore, whose vision remains a cornerstone of our progress.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: ...)

