Mouni Roy Joins Chiranjeevi For Vishwambara Shoot: Role, Schedules Revealed

Mouni Roy has made an official entry on the sets of the much-awaited Telugu socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara alongside the megastar Chiranjeevi, marking her entry into South Indian cinema.

Mouni Roy Joins Chiranjeevi For Vishwambara

Mouni Roy is dancing her way through a high-octane special song sequence with Chiranjeevi, shot on a massive set created by renowned art director A. S. Prakash in Hyderabad. Bheems Ceciroleo has composed this special song, with lyrics by Shyam Kasarla, and all other music scored by M. M. Keeravani, the Oscar winner.

Shoot Scheduling:

As per reports, shooting for this special number commenced sometime in late July 2025, marking the film's final schedule and thus putting an end to the principal photography. This mass dance sequence was wrapped up by the production team on July 25, 2025, after a considerable delay due to VFX changes.

Choreography & Visual Scale

The sensational number is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, famous for hard-hitting songs in Pushpa and Pushpa 2, performed with over 100 dancers on an extravagant set to promovide mass appeal to the movie.

Mouni Roy's Telugu Debut

This venture is Roy's first in Telugu; with the ability to nail dances and her glamor in films like Brahmāstra, KGF: Chapter 1, and London Confidential, Roy was seen by the makers as the apt choice for Vishwambhara. The makers believed she was given the number because of her strong screen presence and track record with popular item songs.

What Next For Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara shall now move to post-production with the shooting wrapping up. The team is allegedly eyeing a Dussehra 2025 release, with promotions commencing shortly, after more reshoots and extensive VFX work. It stars an ensemble cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Ramya Pasupulati, Esha Chawla, and Ashrita Vemuganti Nanduri.