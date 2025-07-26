Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date

Remittix , the new DeFi platform bridging crypto and mainstream finance, has publicly disclosed the beta go-live date of its web3 wallet next generation. The announcement has rekindled investor interest, pushing the Remittix presale to over $17 million raised, with over 563 million tokens sold thus far as of this week.

Targeted for Q3 2025, Remittix Wallet will initially be available to serve Ethereum and Solana when launched, with future support in the works for the Cardano (ADA) and XRP networks. But a mere wallet is not what Remittix is creating.

Remittix is laying the groundwork for something even more significant: to bring crypto into the realm of everyday transactions, especially in places where money sending is slow, expensive, or simply not feasible.

What Remittix Really Does: Connecting Crypto to Fiat

Though nearly every platform touts decentralization, Remittix is building something that works. Remittix is focused on enabling users to send cryptocurrency to normal bank accounts simply - no middlemen, no unnecessary fees.

This layer of fiat for crypto is at the heart of Remittix's mission, especially for people in remittance-heavy regions of the globe like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.

The future wallet will be the portal to this capability, supporting cross-chain transfers, low gas fees, and, in the end, frictionless crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. While fiat integration will not be activated at beta launch, it is a foundation of the platform's road map.

Wallet Beta: A Web3 Game-Changer

Remittix Wallet is currently under development to deliver speed, simplicity, and interoperability across chains. Built for both senders in the real world and users of DeFi, it includes:



Cross-chain access to Solana and Ethereum

Optimized Web3 UI for token swapping and wallet management

Staking and yield farming capabilities

Eligibility for $250,000 Remittix Giveaway 50% token reward for presale investors





As the platform's central utility node, the wallet will eventually support a more extensive DeFi ecosystem, making cryptocurrency more usable for freelancers, businesses, and remittance users worldwide.

After the beta launch announcement, Remittix has also been trending on X (Twitter), making waves in Telegram trading channels, and highlighted across low-gas-fee cryptocurrency boards. It's quickly becoming known as one of the strongest altcoins with real utility in 2025.

Presale Still Live - And Selling Fast

Remittix presale is still ongoing on the official website. Everyone who adopts early receives a 50% token bonus and also stands a chance to win the ongoing $250,000 Giveaway, which has caused a massive influx in community growth in the past week.

With over $17 million in its accounts and the wallet beta on the horizon, Remittix is now in the crosshairs of analysts and retail investors alike as a next-generation DeFi project - and potentially, the next big crypto in the payments sector.

