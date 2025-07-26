Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Germany Doesn’t Want to Recognize Palestinian State

Germany Doesn’t Want to Recognize Palestinian State


2025-07-26 03:46:52
(MENAFN) Germany, unlike France, declared on Friday that it will not acknowledge Palestine as a sovereign nation in the immediate future, despite increasing international demands.

German authorities regard such recognition as “one of the final steps” in realizing a two-state resolution between Israel and the Palestinian people.

This goal, they emphasized, must be reached through dialogue to ensure enduring peace and stability for both sides, according to a statement delivered in Berlin by government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius.

"The German government's priority now is to achieve long-overdue progress on the most urgent issues," Kornelius noted.

These priorities involve securing a ceasefire in Gaza, obtaining the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, and ensuring the group’s disarmament.

French President Emmanuel Macron disclosed on Thursday that France intends to acknowledge Palestinian statehood during the upcoming UN General Assembly in September.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s center-right administration has shown internal disagreement regarding its policy toward Israel.

The co-governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) has pushed for a more critical approach toward Tel Aviv.

The SPD has recently repeated its demands to suspend German weapons deliveries to Israel and to pause the EU’s Association Agreement with Israel.

Discontent has also emerged among current diplomats. As reported by a news outlet, nearly 130 personnel from the Foreign Ministry have formed a private coalition pressing for a revised approach to Berlin’s policy on Israel.

At the same time, the government’s spokesperson renewed calls urging Israel to “immediately and drastically improve the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza.”

MENAFN26072025000045017167ID1109843500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search