Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® To Temporarily Suspend Train Service North Of Goleta Station

Bridge replacement project to provide enhanced safety and operations.

ORANGE, Calif., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, today announced that train service north of Goleta will be suspended from August 1 through August 16, 2025 due to the La Cañada Honda Bridge Replacement Project. Alternative bus transportation will be provided to assist passengers.

The 16-day closure will enable the replacement and reconstruction of the La Cañada Honda Bridge, a 127-year-old steel viaduct over Honda Creek in Santa Barbara County. The bridge is a critical piece of infrastructure on the 351-mile LOSSAN Rail Corridor, which supports passenger rail and freight service through Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties. The Project is led by the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) and funded by LOSSAN through grants from the State of California with additional support from UPRR. The bridge replacement improves long-term service reliability for rail passengers and strengthens operational efficiency. It will result in reduced travel times, increased ridership and service reliability, and lower GHG emissions by removing existing speed restrictions and allowing for future service expansion.

To enable the replacement of the bridge, the following service adjustments will be in place from August 1 through August 16, 2025:



Track Closure: The bridge replacement requires closure of the rail corridor between Goleta and San Luis Obispo, resulting in the suspension of train service from Friday, August 1 through Saturday, August 16, 2025. All trains will terminate or originate in Goleta during this period, with normal service resuming on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Passengers traveling north of Goleta must disembark at the Santa Barbara Train Station and board an available bus connection. All bus connections will be through the Santa Barbara Train Station. Bus Connections: Alternative bus transportation will be provided between San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. Bus connections will be available for southbound trains 774 and 794 from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara, and for northbound trains 761 and 779 from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo. The buses will follow Route 17 between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, with stops in UC Santa Barbara, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Maria, and Grover Beach. In addition to these bus connections, Route 17 will operate on its normal schedule and route .

Visit the Pacific Surfliner website for additional information.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 29 stations. It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States. To learn more and plan a trip, visit pacificsurfliner .

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency is a joint powers authority composed of rail owners, operators and planning agencies along the entire LOSSAN Rail Corridor. In addition to working to improve passenger rail ridership, revenue, on- time performance, operational flexibility, and safety, the LOSSAN Agency assumed management responsibility for the Pacific Surfliner service in July 2015, following the execution of an interagency transfer agreement with the state of California. For more information, visit Lossan .

SOURCE Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED