One Month Out: Space Coast Initiative - Hackathon Set For August 22-24, 2025

2025 Hackathon

Excitement is building for the return of the Space Coast Hardtech Hackathon, happening August 22-24, 2025, at Groundswell Startups in downtown Melbourne.

- Ruchir GuptaMELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A first-of-its-kind regional event, the Hackathon brings together engineers, builders, founders, and tinkerers to prototype AI-powered, hardware-enabled solutions with real-world impact.“This Hackathon is about creating space for builders of all kinds, coders, designers, entrepreneurs, and engineers, to learn from each other and bring bold ideas to life,” said Ruchir Gupta, Industrial Designer at Groundswell Startups .Each team will have access to rapid prototyping tools, AWS credits, expert mentorship, and the chance to win prizes and pitch in front of industry leaders. Final presentations on Saturday, August 24, will be open to the public.Registration closes soon!Registration is closing soon: ti/space-coast-initiative/hackathon-2025We're also accepting applications for judges, mentors, and subject matter experts.​​Interested sponsors can still claim limited Track and Program sponsorship opportunities.Learn more atAbout Groundswell StartupsGroundswell Startups is a nonprofit, high-tech incubator and prototyping lab on Florida's Space Coast, helping founders, engineers, and creatives launch impactful companies through mentorship, design, development, prototype support, and a vibrant innovation community.

