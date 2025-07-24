Amit Malviya Accuses Mamata Of Spreading Falsehoods About Attacks On Bengalis In BJP-Ruled States

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) BJP's Information Technology Cell Chief and the party's central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Thursday, accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading falsehood through her much-hyped issue on alleged attack on Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister posted a statement on the wall of her official X handle where she claimed to have been increasingly receiving reports of detentions and atrocities on Bengali-speaking people from different districts of West Bengal in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Reacting to that post from the Chief Minister, Malviya issued a counter-post on Thursday evening wherein he directly accused the Chief Minister of spreading falsehoods on this issue.

In his counter-post, Malviya also clarified that those being questioned at Gurugram were“illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators” and not“Indian Bengalis”.

“You are LYING. Those being questioned are illegal Bangladeshis, who perhaps speak Bangla but are NOT Indian citizens. You are a DISGRACE to equate Indian citizens from West Bengal to illegal migrants from Bangladesh, just because all of them happen to be TMC voters,” Malviya said in his statement.

In his statement, Malviya also accused the West Bengal administration of assisting these illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in securing fake Indian identity documents for them.“Your administration has enabled these illegal migrants to obtain Aadhaar and other government documents before infiltrating other parts of India - all on the condition that they return to vote for the TMC in every election,” added Malviya.

In his statement, Malviya has clearly said that the illegal infiltrators would not be spared at any cost.“Remember: no ILLEGAL migrant will be spared. Stop using the fact that they speak Bangla to further your sinister politics,” Malviya's statement read.

Earlier in the day, superstar and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, who was in Kolkata to attend a programme for his party, also accused the Chief Minister of creating a false narrative on the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

“Bengali-speaking people have not faced any kind of unnecessary harassment anywhere in the country. Actually, Trinamool Congress is running short of issues before the elections. So the Chief Minister is trying to create a false narrative on the issue and trying to instigate common people, which she has always done,” Chakraborty said after arriving in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.