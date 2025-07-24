GRIFFIN HADDRILL LAUNCHES DARK ROAST RECORDS, A BOUTIQUE LABEL LEADING THE FUTURE OF UNDERGROUND SOUND

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dark Roast is rooted in a digital-first philosophy, combining social and influencer marketing with modern music distribution. Its mission: to champion artists who defy genre norms and drive the evolution of global music culture. With an emphasis on streaming, each release benefits from custom digital rollouts built for visibility and cultural impact.

General Manager Michael Penney leads artist development and operations. "We search the internet's deep layers to discover talent that traditional labels often overlook," says Penney. "Our goal is to support artists who fall through the cracks of the old system."

Founder Griffin Haddrill adds, "We're building a home for music that doesn't ask permission to be different. The old ways- radio, traditional PR - are fading. We create social-first moments that break through."

Haddrill began artist management at 16 and was soon working with producers for Karol G, Kevinho, and Travis Porter. He later managed global DJs like ATLiens and Habstrakt, who've graced stages at EDC, Ultra, and Lollapalooza.

In 2019, he co-founded VRTCL, the agency behind viral campaigns for Justin Bieber, Saweetie, and Lil Nas X, collaborating with major labels including Universal, Sony, and Warner. After VRTCL's 2021 acquisition by Create Music Group, Haddrill launched LV8, a digital-first agency specializing in influencer and social strategy. He was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2022.

With Dark Roast, Haddrill returns to artist incubation, debuting with:

arya x – "Alone"

A moody, immersive blend of electronic textures and alt-pop introspection, "Alone" marks arya x's bold entrance.

With more releases on the horizon, Dark Roast aims to shape the next wave of underground sound- where taste, digital fluency, and culture collide.

About Dark Roast Records

Dark Roast Records is a boutique music label curating bold, genre-defying releases across the electronic and alternative landscape. The label champions innovative artists pushing the boundaries of underground sound.

SOURCE Dark Roast Records