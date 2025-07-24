Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Door Hinge Pin Remover (HOF-670)
PITTSBURGH, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would make quick work of removing the pins from door hinges," said an inventor, from Laporte, Texas, "so I invented the DOOR HINGE PIN REMOVER. My design eliminates the need to place a small screwdriver underneath a hinge pin, then hit the screwdriver with a hammer in order to free it from the hinge."
The patent-pending invention provides a helpful new accessory for removing pins from door hinges. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually pulling the pins. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces the risk of denting, gouging, or otherwise damaging doors, trim, etc. The invention features a convenient and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers, tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-HOF-670, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
