OC Federal Welcomes Barry Edwards To Macedonia Branch As Consumer Loan Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Barry comes to OC Federal from Dollar Bank, where he worked in the Strongsville branch's consumer lending department. His experience spans auto loans, home equity options, credit cards, and personal loans-all delivered with a thoughtful, solution-first mindset.

"Helping people save money and get the financing they need-that's what keeps me motivated," Barry shared. "It's more than just paperwork or numbers. It's about making life easier, reducing stress, and giving people a real financial advantage."

At OC Federal, Barry will support members with a range of consumer loan products, including competitive auto and personal loans, as well as access to the credit union's Rewards Mastercard®. Whether it's finding a lower rate, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding a big life moment, Barry aims to provide clear guidance and meaningful support every step of the way.

Members can expect a down-to-earth, transparent approach. Barry is a firm believer in making the lending process approachable-not intimidating-and looks forward to working closely with the Macedonia community.

When he's not assisting members, Barry enjoys staying active in the area and connecting with those who call Northeast Ohio home.

