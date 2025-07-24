OC Federal Welcomes Barry Edwards To Macedonia Branch As Consumer Loan Officer
"Helping people save money and get the financing they need-that's what keeps me motivated," Barry shared. "It's more than just paperwork or numbers. It's about making life easier, reducing stress, and giving people a real financial advantage."
At OC Federal, Barry will support members with a range of consumer loan products, including competitive auto and personal loans, as well as access to the credit union's Rewards Mastercard®. Whether it's finding a lower rate, consolidating high-interest debt, or funding a big life moment, Barry aims to provide clear guidance and meaningful support every step of the way.
Members can expect a down-to-earth, transparent approach. Barry is a firm believer in making the lending process approachable-not intimidating-and looks forward to working closely with the Macedonia community.
When he's not assisting members, Barry enjoys staying active in the area and connecting with those who call Northeast Ohio home.
About OC Federal Credit Union
Rooted in service, OC Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution dedicated to helping Northeast Ohio residents thrive. With competitive lending products, trusted advice, and a community-first spirit, OC Federal is here to support every step of your financial journey.
