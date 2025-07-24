Badminton Asia Juniors Individual C'ships: Tanvi, Vennala Advance To QF Bhargav & Viswa Tej Progress To Rd-Of-16
Second seed Tanvi Sharma showcased her dominance in the women's singles category, overcoming China's Shi Si Chen 21-19, 21-14 in the Round of 32, followed by a commanding 21-14, 21-15 win over Thailand's Phannachet Passa-Orn in the Round of 16 to book her place in the quarterfinals.
Vennala, meanwhile, won back-to-back rounds for a second consecutive day to book her spot in the last eight.
In men's doubles, top seeds Bhargav Ram and Viswa Tej comfortably defeated Japan's Haru Masuda and Shogo Miyashita 21-15, 21-15 to advance to the Round of 16. The World No. 1 Indian pair will now face China's Wen Xin and Wei Gang Zheng later today for a place in the quarterfinals.
Elsewhere in men's singles, Rounak Chouhan edged Thailand's Utchan Ruaysap 25-23, 21-18, while Ansh Negi registered a 21-14, 21-16 win over Vietnam's Le Minh Son, with both advancing to the Round of 16.
In women's doubles, the duo of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika U cruised past Hong Kong China's Au-Yeung Wing Chi and Yi Kiu Yu 21-7, 21-16 to secure their Round-of-16 berth.
Meanwhile, Pranauv Ram Nagalingam concluded his campaign in the Round of 16, while Himar Lalthazuala, Tanvi Reddy Andluri, and the mixed doubles pair of Vishnu Kedhar Kode and Keerthy Manchala bowed out in the Round of 32.
Several Indian shuttlers will be in Round of 16 action later in the day.
