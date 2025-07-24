Spencer Pruitt Acquires Rock Paper Simple And Techrev, Ushering In A New Era Of Brand Marketing & Technology Innovation

Rock Paper Simple's Melbourne, FL Office

- Mike Ballard, Senior Partner & CTO at Spencer PruittWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spencer Pruitt, a strategic investment and advisory firm, is proud to announce the acquisition of Rock Paper Simple, a leading branding and marketing agency, and TechRev, a technology solutions company. These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in Spencer Pruitt's mission to empower creative and technical enterprises and expand its influence across the marketing and innovation landscape. Rock Paper Simple, known for its award-winning brand transformations and its signature“Brand Journey” approach, will continue to operate under its established name and mission to drive measurable growth through high-impact branding and marketing execution.TechRev, recognized for its forward-thinking technology solutions, will also retain its identity and leadership known for elevating software and systems to deliver measurable business results through trusted, partnership-driven innovation.Mike Ballard, Senior Partner & CTO at Spencer Pruitt, will serve as interim CEO of Rock Paper Simple and remain President of TechRev.“We acquired Rock Paper Simple and TechRev because of their people, passion, and proven ability to deliver exceptional results,” said Ballard.“Our goal is to support and scale what already makes these companies a success.”Spencer Pruitt is also excited to join and invest in the vibrant Space Coast community. Two of its partners, Mike Ballard and Hunter Gaylor, have deep roots in the region and are committed to fostering local innovation and economic growth.The firm's leadership team brings a dynamic blend of vision and experience. Autry Pruitt, Managing Partner at Spencer Pruitt, is known for his strategic foresight and commitment to building high-impact ventures. Hunter Gaylor, Executive Partner, brings a strong background in business development and community engagement, further strengthening the firm's presence and partnerships across the Space Coast and beyond.The team extends its sincere appreciation to Joshua Adams, founder of Rock Paper Simple, for his vision, leadership, and dedication in building the agency into what it is today. As he transitions out of Rock Paper Simple, we wish him the very best on his next journey.Stay tuned for additional announcements from Spencer Pruitt, Rock Paper Simple, and TechRev as each company embarks on its next chapter with renewed vision and momentum. For more information, visit SpencerPruitt , RockPaperSimple , or TechRev .

