Injury Toll Following Russian Airstrike On Kharkiv Rises To 37

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, who shared the update on Telegram , as reported by Ukrinform.

“The number of people injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs has increased to 37,” Terekhov stated.

He reported damage to 20 residential buildings, including 17 apartment blocks and three private homes in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. The blast wave shattered 612 windows.

Terekhov emphasized that these figures are preliminary, as apartment-by-apartment inspections are still underway.

Additionally, the strike left a crater in the road surface. Seven cars were destroyed, and 18 others were damaged. A textile factory workshop, a municipal administrative building, and an associated warehouse were also hit.

The Mayor noted that the nearby power substation sustained non-critical damage and that power supply is expected to be fully restored by the evening.

“The city is functioning. Utility workers, rescuers, police, volunteers, medical teams, and the Red Cross rapid response unit are all on site. We've begun sealing broken windows, although in many apartments glass must first be cleared from the frames,” he said.

Terekhov added that a mobile government services center (CNAP) will operate near the explosion site tomorrow. Residents will be able to apply for compensation through the eRecovery (eVidnovlennia) program.

So far, no requests for relocation have been received; residents are trying to repair their homes. However, city authorities are prepared to offer temporary shelter in dormitories if the situation changes.

“What happened today can only be called terrorism - another deliberate Russian strike on civilians, with no military target nearby,” the Mayor stressed.

According to the State Emergency Service (SES), four children were among the injured.

Over 100 rescuers and 35 units of equipment, including pyrotechnic and canine teams, were deployed to eliminate the aftermath of this Russian terrorist attack. SES psychologists assisted more than 50 people.

Earlier reports stated that two guided aerial bombs struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, sparking two fires in warehouse and industrial buildings, as well as seven cars.

The initial casualty count stood at 33 injured.

Photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine