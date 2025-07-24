Senate Committee, S. African Envoy Talk Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 24 (Petra) – The Senate's Jordanian-South African Friendship Committee, headed by Dr. Muwaffaq Dmour, on Thursday discussed with S. African Ambassador to Jordan, Tselane Mokuena, ways to strengthen bilateral relations.Talking at the meeting, Dmour commended "strong" bilateral relations and diversity of cooperation areas, noting the two countries' keenness to enhance joint collaboration in the parliamentary, economic, and cultural fields to serve common interests.The senator praised South Africa's "historic and firm" positions in defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, commending the courageous step taken by South Africa in filing a lawsuit before the International Court of Justice against the Israeli practices and war on Gaza.Dmour said this step is a "model for the role of friendly countries in achieving justice and supporting just causes.""These positions align with Jordan's vision, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, who continues his intensive diplomatic efforts to achieve the region's security and stability and defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," he pointed out.The lawmaker also noted Jordanian-S. African cooperation strengthens the "voice of justice" in international forums.The envoy, in turn, affirmed "strength" of bilateral ties, based on "solid" foundations of mutual respect.The diplomat praised Jordan's pivotal role in the region, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, regarding various regional and international issues.Mokuena expressed her country's aspiration to expand partnership and cooperation horizons with Jordan in various fields, especially in parliamentary, economic, cultural, and tourist fields.Additionally, she noted the two countries share stances on respect for human rights, protection of public freedoms, and support for just causes, mainly the Palestinian cause.