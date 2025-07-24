Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran issues warning to US destroyer approaching Iranian territorial waters

2025-07-24 09:51:54
(MENAFN) An Iranian Navy helicopter issued a warning to a U.S. destroyer approaching Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, prompting the vessel to alter its course, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The incident involved the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62), which reportedly moved toward waters under Iranian supervision around 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT). In response, Iran’s Third Naval Region, also known as Nabovvat, dispatched a helicopter from its air unit to intercept the destroyer.

The Iranian helicopter delivered a warning, which the U.S. vessel reportedly responded to with a threat to target the aircraft, demanding it leave the area. Tasnim reported that the Iranian helicopter continued its patrol and repeated the warning message.

Despite reiterating its threat, the U.S. destroyer eventually turned southward and departed the area after persistent warnings from the Iranian side.

