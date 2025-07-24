403
Iran orders closure of government offices across twenty-two provinces
(MENAFN) Amid soaring temperatures and a severe drought, Iranian officials have ordered the closure of government offices across 22 provinces, including the capital, and have shortened work hours in four additional provinces to cope with escalating water and electricity shortages.
Temperatures have surged past 40 degrees Celsius nationwide, with some regions approaching the 50-degree mark.
This drastic measure follows what has been described as an "unprecedented" drought. Since the beginning of the current water year on September 22, 2024, rainfall levels have dropped by 40 percent compared to the long-term average for the same period in the previous year, according to reports citing Iran Water Resources Management.
