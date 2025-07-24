403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Forcepoint Promotes Samer Diya to Senior Vice President, EMEA Sales
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 23, 2025 – Data security leader Forcepoint today announced the promotion of Samer Diya to Senior Vice President, EMEA Sales, effective immediately. Based in the UAE, Diya will lead Forcepoint’s regional strategy and customer engagements, supporting organizations as they adopt AI-powered, adaptive data security to protect sensitive information and drive secure business transformation.
With over two decades of leadership in enterprise technology, Diya is known for his strong relationships with customers and partners, particularly in the realm of business growth and digital transformation. He most recently led the Forcepoint META sales organization, where he delivered outstanding results quarter over quarter. His promotion underscores Forcepoint’s commitment to guiding regional enterprises as they navigate today’s complex data landscape with real-time, AI-driven data security.
For interview opportunities or more information, contact:
...
With over two decades of leadership in enterprise technology, Diya is known for his strong relationships with customers and partners, particularly in the realm of business growth and digital transformation. He most recently led the Forcepoint META sales organization, where he delivered outstanding results quarter over quarter. His promotion underscores Forcepoint’s commitment to guiding regional enterprises as they navigate today’s complex data landscape with real-time, AI-driven data security.
For interview opportunities or more information, contact:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment