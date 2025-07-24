Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Forcepoint Promotes Samer Diya to Senior Vice President, EMEA Sales


2025-07-24 09:40:00
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 23, 2025 – Data security leader Forcepoint today announced the promotion of Samer Diya to Senior Vice President, EMEA Sales, effective immediately. Based in the UAE, Diya will lead Forcepoint’s regional strategy and customer engagements, supporting organizations as they adopt AI-powered, adaptive data security to protect sensitive information and drive secure business transformation.
With over two decades of leadership in enterprise technology, Diya is known for his strong relationships with customers and partners, particularly in the realm of business growth and digital transformation. He most recently led the Forcepoint META sales organization, where he delivered outstanding results quarter over quarter. His promotion underscores Forcepoint’s commitment to guiding regional enterprises as they navigate today’s complex data landscape with real-time, AI-driven data security.
