KYOCERA AVX Introduces New T1 Industrial Single-Pair Ethernet Connectors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed to meet growing demand for smaller and faster Industrial Ethernet connectors capable of providing continuous communication and simplifying networks, the new 6780-000 Series T1 Industrial SPE connectors transmit Ethernet over a single pair of twisted copper wires while simultaneously providing power to terminal devices via Power over Data Line (PoDL) technology. Traditional RJ45 Ethernet connectors require two wire pairs for Fast Ethernet (100Mb/s) and four wire pairs for Gigabit Ethernet (1Gb/s) and don't provide a power supply. In comparison, the new 6780-000 Series SPE connectors provide valuable space and weight savings via reduced wiring requirements and small, lightweight form factors that require 45% less board space than RJ45 connectors.

KYOCERA AVX, a proud member of the SPE Industrial Partner Network, is helping customers reduce system complexity & cost.

Post thi

They are also quick and easy to install and maintain and reduce system complexity and costs by eliminating gateways, analog interfaces, bus systems, and other proprietary field-level systems. This simplification helps reduce system maintenance requirements and unplanned downtime and is especially useful for improving reliability and efficiency in applications including advanced automation networks, sensor and actuator networks, control and monitoring cameras, smart grids, and robotics, traffic control, transportation, and smart monitoring systems.

The new 6780-000 Series T1 Industrial SPE connectors are designed, manufactured, and tested to IEC 63171-6 and IEEE 802.3 standards and transmit 1Gb/s up to 40 meters and 10Mb/s up to 1,000 meters. They also feature IP20 ratings, RoHS compliance, and surface-mount solder tails that terminate signal wires to PCBs and improve data signal performance, enabling continuous communication from the control computer to sensors and other IIoT devices. In addition, the plugs feature high-reliability, cold-welded insulation displacement contact (IDC) technology that supports fast and reliable automated cable assembly processes. The series is available with four standard lengths of 22AWG T1 Industrial SPE cables (1, 3, 5, and 10m) and with custom lengths upon request.

In addition, the new 6780-000 Series SPE connectors are rated for 4A at 60°C, 60VDC operation, 1,000VDC contact-to-contact proof voltage, and 2,250VDC contact-to-shield proof voltage. They have a maximum mating force of 20N, a minimum polarization and pull-out force of 50N, and are rated for 1,000-cycle durability in operating temperatures extending from -40°C to +85°C.

"KYOCERA AVX is a proud member of the Single-Pair Ethernet Industrial Partner Network and, as such, is committed to the safe and reliable establishment of an SPE ecosystem based on global industry standards for transmission protocols and connectivity components as well as actively involved in the development of supporting connectivity solutions," said Marc Actis, Marketing Manager, KYOCERA AVX – Europe. "So, we are very pleased to introduce our new T1 SPE connectors and cable assemblies and look forward to helping our customers transition to the new industry standard, which offers significant space and weight savings and can also help reduce system complexity and costs and improve reliability and efficiency."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX's new 6780-000 Series T1 Industrial, IP20 Single-Pair Ethernet connectors, please visit . To order, please visit Mouser , DigiKey , Farnell , Future , TTI , Arrow , Avnet , and Rutronik .

For more information about Single-Pair Ethernet, please visit . For more information about KYOCERA AVX, please visit , email [email protected] , follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram , like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Download:

KAVX069 6780-000 Series SPE Connectors PR.jpg

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX