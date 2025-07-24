Biostate AI Unlocks Molecular Doors To Global Health With Alliances From Boston To Bengaluru

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The biotechnology startup has secured strategic research partnerships in the U.S. and India, and a joint venture in China, dramatically expanding the global dataset for their RNA sequencing-based precision medicine solutions.

Houston, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biostate AI uses RNA sequencing, a snapshot of gene activity, to build AI models that accurately guide drug development, therapy selection, and personalized health predictions. The company has solidified its leadership in the development of domestic and global precision medicine solutions with the inking of three major collaborations in the U.S., China, and India. With a new joint venture and two multi-year research collaborations, Biostate AI has massively expanded the data pool for their RNA sequencing work, bringing the startup closer to fulfilling the promise of personalized medicine.

The company has established an Indian subsidiary, Bayosthiti, which collaborates with hospital systems in India and cancer hospitals including cancer and cardiovascular disease focused areas. This closely follows Biostate AI's precision medicine joint venture with China's Kindstar Global Gene Technology. It also mirrors the work Biostate AI has begun in the U.S. with Mass General Brigham in developing an AI model to better monitor and deliver treatment for melanoma and other cancers.

Founded by former professors and repeat entrepreneurs David Zhang and Ashwin Gopinath, Biostate AI was founded on the principle that RNA is an underutilized real-time health biomarker, which can be supercharged with the right AI models. The company has also onboarded Prasad Chintamaneni, former President of Global Industries and Consulting for Cognizant, Ex-Managing Director and current Senior Advisor at New Mountain Capital, as an independent board member.

Not a paradox: Health is both hyper-local and global

Biostate AI has recognized a key feature of public health and has turned it into their strength. Health challenges like cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and autoimmune disease affect human beings across all nations. But the way those conditions manifest biologically and the way they're treated pharmaceutically is generally location-dependent. Since its founding in 2023, Biostate AI has invented and patented over 12 technologies in RNAseq and AI, and has partnered with more than 100 different research groups across the United States. Now, with key partnerships in China and India, the company has brought data from the two most populous nations on Earth into the fold.

India: Bayosthiti, Biostate AI's Indian subsidiary, focuses on developing precision cancer diagnostics specifically tailored to the Indian population through collaborations with hospital systems and cancer hospitals including cancer and cardiovascular disease focused areas.

Cancer remains India's fastest-growing health challenge, with over 1.4 million new cases diagnosed annually. Although precision medicine has transformed cancer care globally, Indian patients often lack access to diagnostics tailored to their genetic profiles, relying instead on Western data. "Our technologies have been validated through collaborations with over 100 academic and biotech partners in the U.S., and now we're applying these proven capabilities to India's unique healthcare setting," said Ashwin Gopinath, Co-founder and CTO of Biostate AI and former Professor at MIT. "Our confluence of advanced AI models and wet chemistry innovations gives us both a data advantage and the ability to generate insights that were previously impossible."

China: In its work with Kindstar Global, Biostate AI gains access to a data trove gathered by a clinical diagnostics leader in China. The joint venture will transform Biostate AI's advanced RNA sequencing and AI analysis platform to fit the Chinese population, optimizing it based on local disease profiles. The collaboration will initially focus on five high-prevalence specialties: autoimmune diseases, oral cancer, diabetes, lymphoma, and post-transplant care. "We're thrilled to partner with Kindstar Global. As a leading specialty testing provider in China, their national clinical network of over 3,000 hospitals and deep market resources make them an ideal partner," said David Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Biostate AI.

A domestic and international spotlight on tumors

In its initial research collaboration with Mass General Brigham, Biostate AI is focusing on melanoma immunotherapy. Specifically, the team's work on immune-checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) aims to make these therapies much safer and more effective.

While ICIs have transformed care, they are very expensive and many patients do not respond to treatment and risk severe immune-related adverse events. Current biomarkers, such as PD-L1 expression and tumor mutational burden (TMB), often misclassify responders, leaving clinicians without a reliable way to tailor therapy.

"Our group has assembled thousands of paired tumor and blood specimens linked to detailed longitudinal outcomes," said Genevieve Boland, MD, PhD, , Section Head of Melanoma/Sarcoma Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. "This collaboration allows us to leverage AI in new ways to unlock that data, which can better inform patient care in the future."

Biostate AI and Mass General Brigham plan to eventually generalize a diagnostic model using Mass General Brigham's entire melanoma tumor biobank, creating an unparalleled dataset for model generalization and new biomarker discovery. The resulting model's initial focus is melanoma, but the underlying platform is tumor-agnostic, opening the door to similar RNA-based AI tests in other cancers treated with checkpoint inhibitors.

Focusing on affordability and access

To benefit from the game-changing innovations biotech leaders like Biostate AI are helping develop, patients need to be able to afford and access them. Plus, whether patients and institutions can afford them or not, if molecular medicine solutions are not tailored to a specific population's biology, they won't experience the health benefits.

By lowering costs at the top of the medtech innovation funnel, Biostate AI and its collaborators aim to help the industry pass on savings to local health systems, hospitals, and patients. Biostate AI also hopes that, in helping deliver truly personalized precision medicine, patients can be spared the pain and financial burden that comes with the trial and error of many existing therapies.

About Biostate AI

Biostate AI is a startup building generative AI that predicts the evolution of human disease and drug response based on RNA sequencing data. Its patented wetlab technologies, including BIRT, allow affordable and scalable collection of massive amounts of transcriptomic and genomic data. With sites in Houston, TX, Palo Alto, CA, Bangalore, India, and Shanghai, China, Biostate AI is an international company with collaborations with top hospitals, academic researchers, and biotech/biopharma companies. Biostate AI was founded by serial entrepreneurs and former professors David Zhang (Rice U.) and Ashwin Gopinath (MIT) and is backed by top investors and experts, including Accel, Dario Amodei (Anthropic), and Mike Schnall-Levin (10X Genomics). For more information, please visit .

About Biostate AI China ( 百奥生智能 )

As Biostate AI's China team, Biostate AI China is based in Shanghai. It has introduced the BIRT platform and OmicsWeb to offer faster, cheaper sequencing and analysis services. The team is also building and promoting large transcriptomic models tailored to the Chinese population, committed to turning cutting-edge technology into health solutions that benefit every person in China. Reading life through AI-we're making it happen.

About Bayosthiti AI

Bayosthiti AI, a subsidiary of Biostate AI, provides affordable RNA-sequencing and AI-based diagnostics in India, spanning cancer, infectious diseases, and prenatal testing. For more information, visit .

About Kindstar Global

Founded in 2003 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (9960.HK) in 2021, Kindstar Global Gene Technology is a leading independent specialty clinical testing provider in China. The company serves hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies with comprehensive, advanced diagnostic services. Kindstar has spent over 20 years building a nationwide presence, with 15 third-party labs and CAP/ISO 15189-certified quality systems. Their network covers 3,000+ healthcare institutions, including over 90% of top-tier hospitals. They continue to deepen their“Specialty Testing + IVD” dual-engine strategy.

About ACTREC-Tata Memorial Centre .

ACTREC-TMC is India's premier cancer institution, treating over 45,000 new patients annually and is recognized globally for research excellence and innovative treatments specifically designed.





