Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EU Ambassadors Meet With Deputy Prime Minister Kachka To Discuss Situation With NABU, SAPO

EU Ambassadors Meet With Deputy Prime Minister Kachka To Discuss Situation With NABU, SAPO


2025-07-24 09:06:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kachka shared the update on social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

The official described the meeting chaired by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová as productive.

According to Kachka, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue and accelerate Ukraine's EU integration“building on ongoing initiatives and enhancing institutional coordination where possible.”

He added:“Also briefed on the launch of comprehensive work initiated by the President to resolve the NABU and SAPO issue – a clear signal of our strong political will to uphold anti-corruption efforts and build up the highest integrity standards.”

Read also: Zelensky approves draft bill to safeguard anti-corruption institutions independence

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill (No. 12414) that reduces the powers of NABU and SAP. On the same day, President Zelensky signed it into law.

In response, Members of Parliament began collecting signatures and preparing a submission to the Constitutional Court to challenge the law.

Photo: Taras Kachka / X

MENAFN24072025000193011044ID1109842540

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search