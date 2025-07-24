EU Ambassadors Meet With Deputy Prime Minister Kachka To Discuss Situation With NABU, SAPO
The official described the meeting chaired by EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová as productive.
According to Kachka, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue and accelerate Ukraine's EU integration“building on ongoing initiatives and enhancing institutional coordination where possible.”
He added:“Also briefed on the launch of comprehensive work initiated by the President to resolve the NABU and SAPO issue – a clear signal of our strong political will to uphold anti-corruption efforts and build up the highest integrity standards.”Read also: Zelensky approves draft bill to safeguard anti-corruption institutions independence
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill (No. 12414) that reduces the powers of NABU and SAP. On the same day, President Zelensky signed it into law.
In response, Members of Parliament began collecting signatures and preparing a submission to the Constitutional Court to challenge the law.
Photo: Taras Kachka / X
