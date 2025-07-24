Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belgravia Hartford Acquires Additional 25 Bitcoin


2025-07-24 09:05:51
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCID: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 25.03 Bitcoin (BTC), representing the Company's largest single-day BTC purchase to date. The acquisition was funded from the proceeds of Belgravia's recently completed private placement, which closed on July 16, 2025, raising CAD $4,022,955.55, of which 100% was used for this Bitcoin purchase.

As of July 24, 2025, Belgravia's total Bitcoin holdings have increased to 40.7719114 BTC . The Company has 126,482,409 common shares issued and outstanding, with a fully diluted share count of 154,533,079. Yield on BTC Holdings since initial purchase, June 5, 2025: 13%

Details of Bitcoin Purchases on July 23, 2025:

  • 10:05 AM EST – 2.79874108 BTC purchased for USD $330,814.25 at an average price of USD $118,201.09 per BTC
  • 10:07 AM EST – 20.95320474 BTC purchased for USD $2,475,846.92 at an average price of USD $118,160.78 per BTC
  • 12:46 PM EST – 0.18522816 BTC purchased for USD $22,054.28 at an average price of USD $119,065.50 per BTC
  • 1:07 PM EST – 1.08861755 BTC purchased for USD $128,649.98 at an average price of USD $118,177.39 per BTC

All purchases were executed through Coinsquare's regulated OTC desk.

Management Commentary:

"Belgravia has consistently communicated its strategic intent to deploy financing proceeds into Bitcoin acquisitions, and I'm pleased to confirm that 100% of our recent private placement has been allocated accordingly," said Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia Hartford. "We are now finalizing the documentation of our agreement with Round13, as disclosed on July 16, 2025, and we plan to deploy an additional USD $5M for further Bitcoin purchases immediately upon closing."

Capital Structure Overview:

  • Warrants Outstanding: 21,175,670, representing a potential capital injection of CAD $4,846,192
  • Options Outstanding: 6,875,000, representing a potential capital injection of CAD $1,109,400

About Belgravia Hartford

For more legal disclaimer and information, please visit .

For More Information, Please Contact:

Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
(416) 779-3268
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc

MENAFN24072025004218003983ID1109842530

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search