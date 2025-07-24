Belgravia Hartford Acquires Additional 25 Bitcoin

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV) (OTCID: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) ("Belgravia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 25.03 Bitcoin (BTC), representing the Company's largest single-day BTC purchase to date. The acquisition was funded from the proceeds of Belgravia's recently completed private placement, which closed on July 16, 2025, raising CAD $4,022,955.55, of which 100% was used for this Bitcoin purchase.

As of July 24, 2025, Belgravia's total Bitcoin holdings have increased to 40.7719114 BTC . The Company has 126,482,409 common shares issued and outstanding, with a fully diluted share count of 154,533,079. Yield on BTC Holdings since initial purchase, June 5, 2025: 13%

Details of Bitcoin Purchases on July 23, 2025:



10:05 AM EST – 2.79874108 BTC purchased for USD $330,814.25 at an average price of USD $118,201.09 per BTC

10:07 AM EST – 20.95320474 BTC purchased for USD $2,475,846.92 at an average price of USD $118,160.78 per BTC

12:46 PM EST – 0.18522816 BTC purchased for USD $22,054.28 at an average price of USD $119,065.50 per BTC 1:07 PM EST – 1.08861755 BTC purchased for USD $128,649.98 at an average price of USD $118,177.39 per BTC

All purchases were executed through Coinsquare's regulated OTC desk.

Management Commentary:

"Belgravia has consistently communicated its strategic intent to deploy financing proceeds into Bitcoin acquisitions, and I'm pleased to confirm that 100% of our recent private placement has been allocated accordingly," said Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO of Belgravia Hartford. "We are now finalizing the documentation of our agreement with Round13, as disclosed on July 16, 2025, and we plan to deploy an additional USD $5M for further Bitcoin purchases immediately upon closing."

Capital Structure Overview:



Warrants Outstanding: 21,175,670, representing a potential capital injection of CAD $4,846,192 Options Outstanding: 6,875,000, representing a potential capital injection of CAD $1,109,400

