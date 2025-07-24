HODL Unites Dubai And Riyadh For A Landmark Blockchain Roadshow Across The Middle East.
Dubai, UAE, 24th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , HODL, the OG of Web3 and crypto summits, is back to break more ground - this time with a back-to-back Middle East roadshow in Dubai (30–31 Oct) and Riyadh (3–4 Nov) that promises seven days of pure alpha, deal-making, and decentralized disruption.
After setting the bar in early 2025 with its record-breaking Dubai edition, HODL is crossing borders to supercharge collabs between builders, backers, regulators, and institutions. Think policy meets protocol. TradFi meets DeFi. And investors meet the next unicorns of Web3.
[ Download the Dubai 2025 Post-Event Report ]
HODL Dubai 2025 Wasn't Just a Vibe. It Was a Shift.
3,000+ Web3 founders, investors, execs & OGs
1,000+ real business connections made IRL
50+ sessions featuring giga-brain speakers
40+ countries in the mix
60+ media partners , 40+ sponsors , and 8M+ media impressions
180k+ social hits with 7k+ solid clicks
2,800+ articles + 2M+ social mentions
Dubai showed the world it's not just crypto-friendly - it's crypto-forward. Now Riyadh is stepping into the ring.
Missed the magic? Dubai brought the alpha - now watch how it went down.
Why These Cities? Why Now?
Dubai: Web3's Global Playground
1,400+ crypto & Web3 companies already plugged in
HQ of VARA - the world's first digital asset regulator
$1.5B+ poured into the space in 2024–25
30%+ crypto adoption among residents
Big plays in Digital Dirham , asset tokenization & full blockchain integration by 2030
Riyadh: The Next Web3 Power Move
51% YoY growth in blockchain business licenses
Powered by Vision 2030, SDAIA , and major policy reforms
Enterprise DeFi pilots, tokenized real estate & smart governance POCs
Top universities building the next gen of crypto-native talent
Dubai is the polished powerhouse. Riyadh is the next frontier. Together, they're building the Web3 bridge the world's been waiting for.
From the Community:
“HODL was a turning point. Sharing my story on stage and being heard by investors was a milestone-both personally and professionally.”
- Tim Popplewell, CEO, Scintilla
“It felt like the bull market IRL. The energy, the people - pure conviction everywhere.”
- Luther Maday, Global Head of Payments, Algorand Foundation
“What stands out at HODL is the caliber. You're not pitching in a vacuum. You're with leaders who actually move the needle.”
- R. Vivekanand, President – BFSI Products & Platforms, TCS
What's Dropping in the Dual-City Edition?
Closed-door policy talks with regional regulators (yes, real ones)
Founder–Investor matchmaking zones (ICO, IEO, STO, you name it)
Live showcases across DeFi, RWAs, ESG, CBDCs, and more
Cross-border alignment : shared standards, capital flow, and brainpower
PR on blast with coverage from CNN, Khaleej Times, Entrepreneur ME, ZEX PR Wire , and more
TL;DR: This Ain't Just Another Summit
It's where capital meets code. Where L2 builders talk tokenomics with ministries. Where Web2 giants meet Web3 rebels. It's HODL - the longest-running summit in the game - rewriting the playbook yet again.
With 30+ editions in 20+ countries , HODL isn't a conference. It's a protocol for real-world impact.
Save the Dates:
Dubai : 30–31 October 2025
Riyadh : 3–4 November 2025
[ Register for Dubai ]
[ Register for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ]
Media Contact:
Shadi Dawi
Global Director – PR, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
+971 55 498 4989
...
About HODL
HODL , powered by Trescon , is a legacy brand reborn for the decentralized age. Spun out of the World Blockchain Summit, it's welcomed 30,000+ C-level attendees , 5,000+ investors , and 1,200+ speakers since 2017.
From Dubai to Seoul, Singapore to Riyadh - HODL connects crypto-native builders with the real-world capital, policy, and platforms they need to scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment