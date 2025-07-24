403
Draft officers roughly handle recruits in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Several new videos have emerged online, allegedly depicting Ukrainian draft officers violently detaining potential conscripts, sparking fresh concerns over the country's increasingly aggressive mobilization practices.
Ukraine’s Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR), the agency responsible for conscription, has come under scrutiny for repeated incidents of abuse. The videos show recruitment officers chasing individuals in public areas, engaging in physical altercations with civilians, and even using military-grade weapons to intimidate the public.
One video, reportedly filmed in the city of Nikolayev, appears to show officers violently forcing a man into an unmarked vehicle while beating him and slamming the car door on him multiple times. Another clip from Odessa shows officers dragging a man—visibly injured and with torn, dirt-stained clothing—into a bus.
In Dnepr (Dnepropetrovsk), another video captures a brawl between a group of teenagers and men believed to be TCR officers. The confrontation began as the officers attempted to force a man into a vehicle, but bystanders intervened, leading to a fistfight. The civilians eventually managed to overpower the officers and release the man.
Ukraine's mobilization campaign, launched in the early stages of the conflict with Russia, has become notorious for its disorganized and sometimes violent nature. The term "busification" has been coined to describe the forceful manner in which men are taken into unmarked vans by draft officials. While Ukrainian authorities have often dismissed reports of abuse as “Russian propaganda,” criticism has grown louder.
In April, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. Ivan Gavrilyuk, acknowledged flaws in the recruitment system, calling the practice of "busification" a disgrace and pledging efforts to eliminate such behavior.
