Digital Convergence: Epype And Your Home Digital Announce Centralized Media Bundle For Business Networks, Simplifying And Enhancing Content Sharing And Customer Interaction On Mobile Devices

TAMPA, Fla. and PROVO, Utah, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Home Digital and Epype have joined forces to deliver the ultimate digital engagement tool. Epype is Ideal for business networks, brands, sales teams, or marketing agencies, to propel customer connectivity via mobile device engagement. Epype conveniently displays images, offers, videos, social media, ecommerce, and contact information, making business connectivity immediate via one simple click or tap.

Epype has ignited the shareability of streaming programs for Your Home TV , the fast-growing OTT platform owned and operated by Your Home Digital .

Your Home TV features family-friendly short-run original content for brands, filmmakers and storytellers covering 20+ genres, from cooking to sports. Your Home TV offers affordable access to viewers and show producers, through mobile devices and ROKU (connected TV ) and reaches audiences in more than 80 countries. The network has achieved 112 Million views with its network of content creators and has published 1,100 programs since 2022. Epype now makes it possible for streaming producers and brands on Your Home TV to quickly and widely share their programs and various business opportunities with one tap from any mobile device.

"At A Moment of Xen , we're always looking for cutting-edge platforms that empower meaningful engagement and amplify impact. Our partnership with Your Home TV and Epype is exactly that; smart, scalable, and shareable. Epype's intuitive, mobile-first tech stack allows us to connect with audiences across all digital touchpoints while maintaining authenticity, speed, and ROI. It's a game-changer for media and content distribution."

- Xen Sams, Media Personality and Host of 'A Moment of Xen ' on 710 WOR iHeartMedia

"Businesses today are overwhelmed by the growing number of digital platforms and communication tools, and in most cases must hire a team of people to deploy and maintain a myriad of digital tasks. From social media to YouTube, blog articles, podcasts, ecommerce, and much more, it's time intensive. Consolidation has been needed. Large and small companies alike have been seeking a streamlined solution. We're introducing that solution which allows businesses to connect with customers and distribute content seamlessly. That's the genius behind Epype", says Sean Stockell, CEO of Your Home Digital . Stockell says, "We're excited to partner with Steve Eastland, CEO of Epype, and his incredible team of developers. Together we have centralized and expedited mobile device sharing of our programs on Your Home TV , while also providing a single, centralized, and powerful business communication tool for our content creators."

"Epype , the mobile-first platform transforming how brands engage with consumers, is pleased to announce its partnership with Your Home TV ", says Steve Eastland, CEO of Epype , LLC. "Epype delivers a streamlined, scalable solution for digital content sharing and brand promotion-without the need for an app. Epype will enable Your Home TV content creators, brands, and media partners to share programs and offers in under 30 seconds. Together, Epype and Your Home TV will drive organic growth and authentic engagement for content creators. Eastland added, "We began our journey by answering this question − what if businesses, brands, and influencers could share news, programs, or compliant offers instantly and reach a vast mobile audience immediately?" Epype has answered that challenge-and the results are astounding.

ABOUT EPYPE

EPYPE combines all digital touchpoints into one centralized communication. Our software does not require an app and propels connectivity and engagement for our clients utilizing mobile device conveniences and SMS offers. We serve a myriad of industries. We combine the best elements of digital business, text marketing, mobile video, ecommerce, contact management, analytic reporting, and targeted campaign management in the market. Our tools are simple, fast, and effective, allowing our clients to succeed in today's competitive and complex digital marketplace. We deliver exceptional communication, engagement, and ROI results.

ABOUT YOUR HOME DIGITAL

Your Home Digital is a premier digital agency with a dynamic network of media partners and a strong collective of content creators, including film producers, influencers, leading brands, and authentic storytellers. Our unique collaboration structure enables us to achieve superior client outcomes and ROI objectives. We specialize in OTT and CTV (connected TV) streaming via our global network, Your Home TV , and manage brand and marketing strategies for top-tier clients. We develop technology platforms through partnerships which optimize mobile device engagement and entertainment.

