Cannara Secures 5 Key Listings In Québec's New Vape Cartridge Category Including To Be Released Live Rosin Vapes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“ Cannara ”,“the Company ”,“ us ” or“ we ”) (TSXV: LOVE ) (OTCQB: LOVFF ) (FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at disruptive prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., is proud to announce the preliminary acceptance by the Société Québécoise du Cannabis (“SQDC”) of five vape cartridge products to be distributed across all Québec retail stores in November 2025 (Q1 FY2026), in addition to being sold online via SQDC's e-commerce website, SQDC.ca. “We are incredibly proud to announce our preliminary approval of 5 live resin and live rosin vape cartridges to be distributed across Québec's 107 retail stores. These 5 SKUs represent 20% of the 25 vape cartridge SKUs the SQDC plans to distribute in-store by calendar year-end,” said Zohar Krivorot, President & CEO of Cannara Biotech.“I commend our R&D and Commercial teams for their work in creating premium vape formulations that align with both Québec's specific category regulations and our consumer sensory evaluations.” “We are excited to enter Québec's vape cartridge category launch with our most popular strains in live resin format. Our vertical processes and strong R&D have enabled the creation of vape formulations with no additives, an expertise we developed in becoming Canada's #1 premium live resin vape cartridge provider over the last 12 months1,” said Nicholas Sosiak, CFO of Cannara Biotech.“We are eager to continue our success as Canada's leading premium live resin vape brand and look forward to offering the same premium-quality vape cartridge experience to customers in our home province of Québec, the last major province to allow vape cartridges.” Québec Vape Market Opportunity The SQDC reported $741.5 million in revenue for the Québec market in 20242 and a recent survey conducted by the Institut de la statistique du Québec found that 25% of Québec consumers vaped in the past year, and 28% of those did so at least weekly3. With the vape segment representing approximately 15% of total sales in Alberta, Ontario, and British Columbia, Québec's forthcoming cartridge launch may be one of the largest untapped growth levers in Canada's legal cannabis market. Live Rosin Vape Cartridge Launch Cannara is also proud to announce its first entry into the live rosin vape cartridge category. These live rosin vapes represent the highest-quality flower input - grown, flash-frozen, and extracted entirely in-house at our Valleyfield and Farnham facilities in Québec.

"This launch of live rosin vapes represents the culmination of months of research and development around genetic selection, process refinement, and hardware," said Nicholas Sosiak, CFO of Cannara Biotech."We are excited to bring solventless vapes to our home market of Québec for the province's vape cartridge category launch and see opportunity for further provincial rollouts in the future."

Nicholas Sosiak, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

ABOUT CANNARA

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE ) (OTCQB: LOVFF ) (FRA: 8CB0 ), is a vertically integrated producer of affordable premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 100,000 kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit .

