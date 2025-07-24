403
Technostruct Academy Becomes First Indian Training Partner Of Buildingsmart International
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 24, 2025 - TechnoStruct Academy, one of the leading institutes focused on BIM (Building Information Modeling) education and job-ready training for the AEC industry in India, becomes the first Indian training partner of buildingSMART International, the global authority on openBIM standards and digital construction practices. This partnership officially authorizes TechnoStruct Academy to deliver buildingSMART's globally recognized professional certification programs in India, making it a landmark development for the country's digital construction ecosystem.
Under this collaboration, TechnoStruct Academy will offer structured training and assessments developed by buildingSMART, beginning with the foundational level professional certification. These courses are focused on openBIM principles and standards such as Industry Foundation Classes (IFC), enabling Indian professionals and students to gain internationally accredited expertise. The programs are software-agnostic and emphasize interoperability, ensuring that learners can apply their knowledge across diverse platforms and projects without being restricted by proprietary tools.
''This distinction of being the first Indian training partner underscores TechnoStruct Academy's leadership in BIM education and commitment to aligning with global standards. The partnership is set to empower the Indian AEC sector by bridging the gap between traditional industry practices and the global shift toward transparent, collaborative digital workflows. It will also enhance the competitiveness of Indian professionals on international platforms by providing access to certification programs that are highly regarded worldwide'' said Mr. Roy Aniruddha, Founder and Chairman, TechnoStruct Academy.
Speaking on this, Mr. Swaraj Datta Gupta President CDCP India and vice Chair, buildingSMART India said,“TechnoStruct Academy becoming the first accredited Indian training partner of buildingSMART Professional Certification Program (Foundation level), is a defining moment for BIM education in the country. This partnership will play a critical role in advancing the adoption of openBIM standards in India, ensuring that professionals are equipped with the knowledge and qualification necessary to thrive in a globally connected and digitally driven construction environment.”
"To build the India of tomorrow, we must empower the professionals of today. As the official chapter, buildingSMART India endorses the pCert program as the national standard for professional competency, ensuring our workforce is equipped to deliver on our nation's monumental infrastructure goals with global excellence.", Amitava, Director General at buildingSmart
Through this initiative, professionals and students will benefit from a range of advantages, including increased employability, career advancement opportunities, and enhanced technical knowledge. Certified individuals are expected to command higher salaries and play critical roles in international project teams due to their verified skills in openBIM standards. The training is designed to improve project collaboration, minimize errors, and enable seamless data exchange across multidisciplinary teams, leading to more efficient and cost-effective construction outcomes.
The first course to be offered will be the buildingSMART Professional Certification – Foundation Level, which provides a comprehensive overview of BIM theory and openBIM concepts applicable to designers, consultants, builders, owners, and project managers. In the coming months, TechnoStruct Academy plans to expand its offerings to include advanced practitioner-level certifications in openBIM Coordination and Management, as well as specialized programs like the COBie Certified ProfessionalTM. These courses are aimed at professionals seeking deeper, applied knowledge in digital construction and facility management.
Enrollment is now open for the inaugural cohort of the Foundation Level certification, with batch schedules to be announced soon on TechnoStruct Academy's official website and social media channels.
About TechnoStruct Academy
TechnoStruct Academy is a premier provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM) education in India. With a mission to make professionals“job-ready,” the Academy delivers internationally accredited, software-agnostic training grounded in openBIM principles. Backed by its parent organization, TechnoStruct LLC (California), the Academy is committed to driving digital transformation in India's AEC sector through excellence in curriculum, world-class instruction, and a focus on interoperability and sustainability.
