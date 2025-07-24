Azerbaijani And Bulgarian Air Forces Hold Strategic Expert Meeting (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In line with the 2025 bilateral cooperation plan, an expert meeting on“Technical Maintenance of Aviation Vehicles” was conducted with the participation of representatives from the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend .

Following a briefing on aviation security presented to the attendees, comprehensive discussions took place, during which various questions of mutual interest were addressed.

During the expert meeting, the significance of such events for facilitating mutual exchange of experience was underscored, and an in-depth exchange of views on various issues was held.