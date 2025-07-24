Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Central Kharkiv Rises To 22

Injury Toll From Russian Strike On Central Kharkiv Rises To 22


2025-07-24 07:05:46
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Preliminary reports indicate that 22 people were injured in the attack, Terekhov said.

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that among those injured was a ten-year-old girl suffering from an acute stress reaction.

He added that medical teams were providing all necessary care and that the rescue operation was ongoing.

Read also: Russian forces strike central Kharkiv with glide bombs, several injured

Earlier reports said that Russian forces had struck the central part of Kharkiv with glide bombs.

