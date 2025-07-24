Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 54,000 People Receive Loans Through Mortgage And Credit Fund

Over 54,000 People Receive Loans Through Mortgage And Credit Fund


2025-07-24 07:05:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

As of today, a total of ₼3.56 billion ($2.09 billion) in loans has been issued to 54,912 borrowers through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF), Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

In addition, the total amount of loans backed by guarantees and subsidies has reached ₼581 million ($341.76 million).

Furthermore, 7,536 housing units have been made available through a rent-to-own scheme.

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund was established at the end of 2017 through the merger of the“Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund” and the“Credit Guarantee Fund” and is the legal successor to both institutions.

MENAFN24072025000195011045ID1109841810

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search