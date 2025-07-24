Seegene Unveils The World's First Unattended PCR Automation, Igniting A Global Diagnostic Paradigm Shift At ADLM 2025

CURECATM is the world's first system to fully automate the entire PCR testing process – from sample storage and pre-treatment to nucleic acid extraction, amplification, and result analysis – without any human intervention. Designed for 24/7 continuous operation, the system minimizes human error and dramatically improves the consistency and reliability of the test results.

A key breakthrough lies in its fully automated prep module, which addresses one of the most burdensome and error-prone stages in laboratory workflows. Pre-treatment has traditionally been a major challenge, particularly when dealing with diverse sample types such as urine, blood, sputum, and stool. Lab technicians often carry out repetitive manual tasks over extended hours, and variations in skill level can result in inconsistent outcomes. Stool samples, especially, have posed serious automation barriers due to their high viscosity and particulates, requiring heavy manual handling.

The prep module of CURECATM system is the first to fully automate pre-treatment process across all major sample types – including stool – overcoming longstanding obstacles in laboratory operations. This innovation reduces labor demands, expands sample throughput, and enhances overall operational and cost efficiency. It also shifts the role of laboratory personnel from manual processing to higher-level responsibilities, such as data analysis and clinical interpretation – helping labs better leverage their workforce in high volume, 24/7 continuous testing environments to provide sustainable high quality testing results.

In addition, the prep module of CURECATM system is applicable beyond PCR diagnostics. It supports pre-treatment for other disciplines, including clinical chemistry and immunoassays, marking a significant step forward in automation across the broader diagnostics market. Its modular architecture allows for flexible configuration and deployment tailored to the size, layout, and needs of each laboratory.

STAgora TM – Real-Time Global Data Integration & Analysis Empowering Personalized Care

Also unveiled at ADLM 2025, STAgoraTM is Seegene's statistical platform that collects and analyzes real-time PCR diagnostic data to support clinical decision-making. By aggregating test data uploaded from hospitals around the world, the platform provides integrated insights into regional infection trends, hospital-level positivity rates, and patterns of co-infection. It also offers more than 40 statistical tools tailored for clinical support.

With STAgoraTM, healthcare providers can compare individual patient test results with local and regional epidemiological data, enabling more precise, data-driven treatment strategies. The platform allows clinicians to evaluate infection trends at both patient and community levels, improving the accuracy and speed of diagnosis and care planning. By delivering rapid, reliable insights through this kind of comprehensive analysis, STAgoraTM is expected to become an essential analytical tool for clinical decision-making.

Expanding Global Collaboration via Technology Sharing and Strategic Partnerships

Building on its presence at ADLM 2025, Seegene aims to broaden access to CURECATM and STAgoraTM by offering early pilot experiences and establishing new global partnerships.

Earlier this year, CURECATM attracted strong interest at ESCMID Global 2025, one of Europe's leading clinical microbiology and infectious disease congresses. To strengthen its R&D and manufacturing capacity in the United States, Seegene has established local subsidiaries, including Seegene Technologies and Seegene CURECA.

"CURECATM and STAgoraTM are more than just diagnostics instrument or software-they represent a new global standard that will redefine diagnostics in clinical settings around the world. We will continue to share the many technological assets we've built over the years and based on this, we are committed to driving fundamental innovation across the global diagnostics ecosystem." Said Daniel Shin, Executive Vice President, Chief of Global Sales & Marketing at Seegene.

Disclaimer

The product is currently in a pre-commercialization phase. The configuration presented at ADLM 2025 is for demonstration purposes only and may differ in functionality, specifications, and components from the final commercial version. This material is intended solely to introduce the technology and does not constitute an advertisement for product sales.

About Seegene

Seegene has more than 20 years of dedicated experience in R&D, manufacturing, and business related to syndromic real-time PCR technologies. This expertise was particularly highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when Seegene provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene's syndromic real-time PCR technology is the ability to simultaneously test for 14 pathogens that cause similar signs and symptoms in a single tube with quantitative information.

