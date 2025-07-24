Kerala: Coconut Oil Prices Soar Ahead Of Onam As Food Minister Promises Action

Thiruvananthapuram: Retail prices for coconut oil in Kerala have surged beyond Rs 525 per litre, causing significant concern among homemakers who fear the impact on their household budgets. In response to this steep rise, Food Minister GR Anil has announced government intervention aimed at controlling the soaring prices and making coconut oil more affordable for the people of Kerala through Supplyco.

Minister Acknowledges Price Hike

The minister acknowledged that the prices of coconut and coconut oil have been climbing rapidly throughout the state. He pointed out that last month coconut oil was sold at Rs 277 per liter, but this month prices have already increased to Rs 321 per litre, with limited stock available. To tackle this issue, the government has directed Supplyco, the state-run distribution agency, to ensure the availability of coconut oil at a fair price. Special efforts are being made so that reasonably priced coconut oil will be available at Supplyco outlets during the upcoming Onam festival market.

Additionally, the government plans to convene a meeting with coconut oil producers to find ways to stabilize the market. There are also initiatives to facilitate the sale of coconut oil brought in from producers in other states to increase supply in Kerala. Minister Anil mentioned that discussions will be held with food ministers of other states to coordinate efforts to address the supply shortage.

Coconut and Kerala

The minister emphasized that since coconut plays a vital role in the daily life of people in Kerala, such challenges should have been managed better within the agricultural sector to prevent such price surges.