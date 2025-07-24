Somali Foreign Minister Visits National Leader's Grave And Martyrs' Avenue

MENAFN - AzerNews) On July 24, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, paid a visit to the Honorary Avenue (Fəxri xiyaban) and Martyrs' Avenue (Şəhidlər xiyabanı) in Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , the minister first arrived at the Honorary Avenue to respectfully commemorate the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave.

Subsequently, Abdisalam Abdi Ali proceeded to Martyrs' Avenue, where he solemnly honored the memory of the heroic sons of the Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.