Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Somali Foreign Minister Visits National Leader's Grave And Martyrs' Avenue

Somali Foreign Minister Visits National Leader's Grave And Martyrs' Avenue


2025-07-24 06:07:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 24, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, paid a visit to the Honorary Avenue (Fəxri xiyaban) and Martyrs' Avenue (Şəhidlər xiyabanı) in Azerbaijan.

According to Azernews , the minister first arrived at the Honorary Avenue to respectfully commemorate the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave.

Subsequently, Abdisalam Abdi Ali proceeded to Martyrs' Avenue, where he solemnly honored the memory of the heroic sons of the Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

MENAFN24072025000195011045ID1109841521

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search