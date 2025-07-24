Somali Foreign Minister Visits National Leader's Grave And Martyrs' Avenue
According to Azernews , the minister first arrived at the Honorary Avenue to respectfully commemorate the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave.
Subsequently, Abdisalam Abdi Ali proceeded to Martyrs' Avenue, where he solemnly honored the memory of the heroic sons of the Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the country's independence and territorial integrity. He also laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment