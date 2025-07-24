403
Rwanda's President Appoints Justin Nsengiyumva As New Prime Minister
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rwandan President Paul Kagame appointed Justin Nsengiyumva as the new prime minister, paving the way for the formation of a new cabinet.
Nsengiyumva, who served as deputy governor of the National Bank of Rwanda, replaced Edouard Ngirente, who had been prime minister since 2017 and was sacked Wednesday, according to a statement released by the office of the government's spokesperson.
According to Rwanda's constitution, the appointment of a new prime minister paves the way for the formation of a new cabinet within 15 days.
