Dow Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30
|
Three Months Ended Mar 31
|
In millions, except per share amounts
|
2Q25
|
2Q24
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q25
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$10,104
|
$10,915
|
$(811)
|
$10,431
|
$(327)
|
GAAP Income (Loss) Net of Tax
|
$(801)
|
$458
|
$(1,259)
|
$(290)
|
$(511)
|
Operating EBIT 1
|
$(21)
|
$819
|
$(840)
|
$230
|
$(251)
|
Operating EBITDA 1
|
$703
|
$1,501
|
$(798)
|
$944
|
$(241)
|
GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|
$(1.18)
|
$0.62
|
$(1.80)
|
$(0.44)
|
$(0.74)
|
Operating Earnings Per Share 1
|
$(0.42)
|
$0.68
|
$(1.10)
|
$0.02
|
$(0.44)
|
Cash Provided by (Used for)
|
$(470)
|
$832
|
$(1,302)
|
$104
|
$(574)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin and Op. EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Cash Flow Conversion are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.
|
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30
|
Three Months Ended Mar 31
|
In millions
|
2Q25
|
2Q24
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q25
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$5,025
|
$5,515
|
$(490)
|
$5,310
|
$(285)
|
Operating EBIT
|
$71
|
$703
|
$(632)
|
$342
|
$(271)
|
Equity Earnings (Losses)
|
$7
|
$55
|
$(48)
|
$39
|
$(32)
Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $5 billion, down 9% versus the year-ago period1. Local price decreased 10% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower downstream polymer prices. Currency increased net sales by 1%. Volume increased 1% year-over-year, driven by higher energy sales and polyethylene volumes, partly offset by lower volumes in functional polymers. On a sequential basis, net sales declined, primarily driven by lower merchant ethylene sales. This was the result of the start-up of Poly-7, which will lead to a balanced ethylene position in the U.S. Gulf Coast, driving margin uplift through full downstream integration.
Equity earnings were $7 million, a decrease of $48 million compared to the prior year, due to lower integrated margins at our principal joint ventures. Sequentially, equity earnings decreased by $32 million, primarily driven by higher losses at Sadara and the Thai joint ventures.
Op. EBIT was $71 million, a decrease of $632 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower integrated margins. Sequentially, Op. EBIT decreased by $271 million, notably due to lower integrated margins and operating rates on top of higher planned maintenance.
Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales decrease versus the year-ago period, driven by lower downstream polymer prices, the impact of the laminating adhesives business divestiture1, and lower demand for infrastructure applications. Sequentially, net sales decreased, as higher demand for flexible and rigid packaging was more than offset by lower licensing revenue and polyethylene prices, weighed down by tariff uncertainties.
Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period, driven by lower aromatics prices, partly offset by higher energy sales. Sequentially, net sales decreased, driven by lower merchant ethylene sales, primarily from the start-up of Poly-7.
|
1.
|
Includes a 1% unfavorable impact from the sale of the flexible packaging laminating adhesives business in the fourth quarter of 2024 which is presented as "Portfolio & Other" in the Sales Variances by Segment and Geographic Region table on page 10.
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30
|
Three Months Ended Mar 31
|
In millions
|
2Q25
|
2Q24
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q25
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$2,786
|
$2,951
|
$(165)
|
$2,855
|
$(69)
|
Operating EBIT
|
$(185)
|
$7
|
$(192)
|
$(128)
|
$(57)
|
Equity Earnings (Losses)
|
$(39)
|
$(31)
|
$(8)
|
$(58)
|
$19
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales were $2.8 billion, down 6% versus the year-ago period. Local price declined 5% year-over-year, reflecting declines in both businesses. Currency increased net sales by 1%. Volume decreased 2% year-over-year, driven by lower volumes in Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals, partly offset by higher volumes in Industrial Solutions. On a sequential basis, net sales decreased 2% as the seasonally lower deicing fluids volume was partially offset by currency tailwinds and a lower-than-typical seasonal improvement in demand for building & construction applications.
Equity losses for the segment were $39 million, compared to equity losses of $31 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower MEG margins at the Kuwait joint ventures. Equity losses in the prior quarter were $58 million. Sequentially, equity losses improved by $19 million, driven by higher operating rates at Sadara.
Op. EBIT decreased $192 million versus the year-ago period, driven by lower prices in both businesses and higher planned maintenance activity. On a sequential basis, Op. EBIT decreased by $57 million, driven by lower volume, higher planned maintenance activity, and activities related to the startup of our Alkoxylation unit in Seadrift, TX, which has now reached mechanical completion.
Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business reported a decrease in net sales compared to the year-ago period, driven by lower volume and price in EMEAI. Sequentially, net sales were flat as currency tailwinds and modest seasonal improvements in demand for building & construction applications were offset by lower demand in mobility applications.
Industrial Solutions business reported a decrease in net sales compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower local prices, which were partially offset by higher demand for energy applications. Sequentially, net sales declined, driven by typical declines in demand for deicing fluids following the winter months.
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30
|
Three Months Ended Mar 31
|
In millions
|
2Q25
|
2Q24
|
vs. SQLY
[B / (W)]
|
1Q25
|
vs. PQ
[B / (W)]
|
Net Sales
|
$2,129
|
$2,243
|
$(114)
|
$2,071
|
$58
|
Operating EBIT
|
$152
|
$146
|
$6
|
$49
|
$103
|
Equity Earnings (Losses)
|
$1
|
$2
|
$(1)
|
$0
|
$1
Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $2.1 billion, down 5% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 3% year-over-year, driven by declines in both businesses. Currency increased net sales by 1%. Volume was down 3% year-over-year, as volume gains in downstream silicones were more than offset by lower volumes for coatings applications and in upstream siloxanes. On a sequential basis, net sales were up 3% with gains in both businesses, driven by seasonally higher demand for architectural coatings and higher downstream silicones volumes.
Op. EBIT increased $6 million versus the year-ago period, driven by margin expansion from lower input costs, which were partly offset by lower volumes. Sequentially, Op. EBIT increased $103 million, driven by lower input costs and volume gains in both businesses, from both seasonal improvements and continued downstream silicones growth, as well as lower fixed costs.
Consumer Solutions business reported a decrease in net sales versus the year-ago period, as downstream silicones volume gains were more than offset by both lower prices and lower upstream siloxanes volumes. Sequentially, net sales increased, driven by higher demand for downstream silicones, led by mobility, personal care and industrial applications.
Coatings & Performance Monomers business reported a decrease in net sales compared to the year-ago period, driven by lower demand for coatings applications, as the housing market continues to be challenged. Sequentially, net sales increased, driven by seasonally higher demand for architectural coatings, partly offset by lower acrylic monomers volumes.
OUTLOOK
"Dow's strategic actions enable us to mitigate the dynamic factors that our industry is facing. However, signs of oversupply from newer market entrants who are exporting to various regions at anti-competitive economics require broader industry engagement and additional regulatory action to restore competitive dynamics," said Fitterling. "The commissioning of our near-term growth projects, which are all operational in the third quarter, paired with our longer-term strategic investments, will increase Dow's position in higher-value applications and attractive end markets that are not exposed to this same level of anti-competitive activity. This will enable more resilient earnings and leading shareholder returns. Additionally, Team Dow is focused on structurally improving our cost base, optimizing our global asset footprint, and maintaining our track record of operational excellence to further strengthen our competitive advantages."
Conference Call
Dow will host a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of
About Dow
Dow (NYSE: DOW ) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .
Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," "would" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases.
Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Dow's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements and speak only as of the date the statements were made. These factors include, but are not limited to: sales of Dow's products; Dow's expenses, future revenues and profitability; any sanctions, export restrictions, supply chain disruptions or increased economic uncertainty related to the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; unexpected barriers in the development of technology, including with respect to Dow's contemplated capital and operating projects; Dow's ability to realize its commitment to carbon neutrality on the contemplated timeframe, including the completion and success of its integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada; size of the markets for Dow's products and services and ability to compete in such markets; Dow's ability to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Dow's products; significant litigation and environmental matters and related contingencies and unexpected expenses; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; the ability to protect Dow's intellectual property in the United States and abroad; developments related to contemplated restructuring activities and proposed divestitures or acquisitions such as workforce reduction, manufacturing facility and/or asset closure and related exit and disposal activities, and the benefits and costs associated with each of the foregoing; fluctuations in energy and raw material prices; management of process safety and product stewardship; changes in relationships with Dow's significant customers and suppliers; changes in public sentiment and political leadership; increased concerns about plastics in the environment and lack of a circular economy for plastics at scale; changes in consumer preferences and demand; changes in laws and regulations, political conditions, tariffs and trade policies, or industry development; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, market uncertainty, interest and currency exchange rates, and equity and commodity prices; business, logistics, and supply disruptions; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East; weather events and natural disasters; disruptions in Dow's information technology networks and systems, including the impact of cyberattacks; risks related to Dow's separation from DowDuPont Inc. such as Dow's obligation to indemnify DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and/or Corteva, Inc. for certain liabilities; and any global and regional economic impacts of a pandemic or other public health-related risks and events on Dow's business.
Where, in any forward-looking statement, an expectation or belief as to future results or events is expressed, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of management and expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished. A detailed discussion of principal risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section titled "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These are not the only risks and uncertainties that Dow faces. There may be other risks and uncertainties that Dow is unable to identify at this time or that Dow does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. If any of those risks or uncertainties develops into an actual event, it could have a material adverse effect on Dow's business. Dow Inc. and The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries assume no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities and other applicable laws.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes information that does not conform to GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 11. Dow does not provide forward-looking GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP results for the guidance period.
Operating Earnings Per Share is defined as "Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.
Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.
Operating EBIT Margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.
Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.
Free Cash Flow is defined as "Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, Free Cash Flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free Cash Flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free Cash Flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.
Cash Flow Conversion is defined as "Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes Cash Flow Conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.
Operating Return on Capital (ROC) is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Net sales
|
$ 10,104
|
$ 10,915
|
$ 20,535
|
$ 21,680
|
Cost of sales
|
9,521
|
9,591
|
19,281
|
19,079
|
Research and development expenses
|
188
|
196
|
388
|
400
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
347
|
390
|
713
|
832
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
63
|
77
|
139
|
158
|
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
|
591
|
-
|
799
|
45
|
Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(30)
|
26
|
(50)
|
43
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
147
|
76
|
160
|
137
|
Interest income
|
39
|
42
|
67
|
107
|
Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
|
209
|
197
|
425
|
396
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
(659)
|
608
|
(1,033)
|
1,057
|
Provision for income taxes
|
142
|
150
|
58
|
61
|
Net income (loss)
|
(801)
|
458
|
(1,091)
|
996
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
34
|
19
|
51
|
41
|
Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders
|
$ (835)
|
$ 439
|
$ (1,142)
|
$ 955
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share data:
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - basic
|
$ (1.18)
|
$ 0.62
|
$ (1.62)
|
$ 1.35
|
Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
|
$ (1.18)
|
$ 0.62
|
$ (1.62)
|
$ 1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic
|
709.5
|
703.8
|
708.2
|
704.1
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
|
709.5
|
705.3
|
708.2
|
705.5
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Dec 31,
|
Assets
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,399
|
$ 2,189
|
Accounts and notes receivable:
|
|
|
Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2025: $72; 2024: $95)
|
5,426
|
4,756
|
Other
|
2,228
|
2,108
|
Inventories
|
6,701
|
6,544
|
Other current assets
|
958
|
993
|
Total current assets (variable interest entities restricted - 2025: $209; 2024: $55)
|
17,712
|
16,590
|
Investments
|
|
|
Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates
|
1,262
|
1,266
|
Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2025: $2,033; 2024: $2,047)
|
2,788
|
3,033
|
Noncurrent receivables
|
434
|
380
|
Total investments
|
4,484
|
4,679
|
Property
|
|
|
Property
|
64,860
|
62,121
|
Less: Accumulated depreciation
|
42,384
|
40,117
|
Net property (variable interest entities restricted - 2025: $2,380; 2024: $122)
|
22,476
|
22,004
|
Other Assets
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
8,698
|
8,565
|
Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2025: $5,660; 2024: $5,394)
|
1,606
|
1,721
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,246
|
1,268
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
1,424
|
1,257
|
Deferred charges and other assets
|
1,345
|
1,228
|
Total other assets (variable interest entities restricted - 2025: $212; 2024: $15)
|
14,319
|
14,039
|
Total Assets
|
$ 58,991
|
$ 57,312
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
$ 149
|
$ 135
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
401
|
497
|
Accounts payable:
|
|
|
Trade
|
4,944
|
4,847
|
Other
|
1,697
|
1,694
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
325
|
318
|
Income taxes payable
|
314
|
276
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
2,656
|
2,521
|
Total current liabilities (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2025: $365; 2024: $24)
|
10,486
|
10,288
|
Long-Term Debt (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2025: $176; 2024: $-)
|
16,247
|
15,711
|
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
|
|
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
378
|
392
|
Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent
|
4,765
|
4,736
|
Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent
|
665
|
713
|
Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent
|
982
|
984
|
Other noncurrent obligations
|
6,876
|
6,637
|
Total other noncurrent liabilities (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2025: $329; 2024: $13)
|
13,666
|
13,462
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;
issued 2025: 785,942,132 shares; 2024: 784,471,939 shares)
|
8
|
8
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
10,758
|
9,203
|
Retained earnings
|
18,766
|
20,909
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(7,826)
|
(8,110)
|
Treasury stock at cost (2025: 77,097,981 shares; 2024: 80,859,145 shares)
|
(4,475)
|
(4,655)
|
Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity
|
17,231
|
17,355
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,361
|
496
|
Total equity
|
18,592
|
17,851
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$ 58,991
|
$ 57,312
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Six Months Ended
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (1,091)
|
$ 996
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,438
|
1,402
|
Provision (credit) for deferred income tax
|
(131)
|
28
|
Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than dividends received
|
220
|
156
|
Net periodic pension benefit credit
|
(50)
|
(95)
|
Pension contributions
|
(76)
|
(63)
|
Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments
|
(102)
|
(20)
|
Restructuring and asset related charges - net
|
799
|
45
|
Other net loss
|
104
|
155
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
(935)
|
(485)
|
Inventories
|
(158)
|
(383)
|
Accounts payable
|
(12)
|
544
|
Other assets and liabilities, net
|
(372)
|
(988)
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing operations
|
(366)
|
1,292
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - discontinued operations
|
(13)
|
8
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities
|
(379)
|
1,300
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(1,347)
|
(1,437)
|
Investment in gas field developments
|
(68)
|
(96)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, businesses and consolidated companies, net of cash divested
|
131
|
8
|
Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates
|
(20)
|
(4)
|
Purchases of investments
|
(205)
|
(1,072)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments
|
552
|
1,824
|
Other investing activities, net
|
(5)
|
12
|
Cash used for investing activities
|
(962)
|
(765)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
Changes in short-term notes payable
|
48
|
26
|
Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months
|
37
|
40
|
Payments on short-term debt greater than three months
|
(41)
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
1,107
|
1,396
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(1,114)
|
(183)
|
Collections on securitization programs, net of remittances
|
18
|
21
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
-
|
(400)
|
Proceeds from issuance of stock
|
-
|
51
|
Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs
|
(85)
|
(11)
|
Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements
|
(16)
|
(38)
|
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
|
(56)
|
(47)
|
Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interests
|
2,433
|
-
|
Dividends paid to stockholders
|
(990)
|
(984)
|
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities
|
1,341
|
(129)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
253
|
(69)
|
Summary
|
|
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
253
|
337
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
2,263
|
3,048
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 2,516
|
$ 3,385
|
Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets"
|
117
|
44
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$ 2,399
|
$ 3,341
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region
|
|
Net Sales by Segment
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
$ 5,025
|
$ 5,515
|
$ 10,335
|
$ 10,945
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
2,786
|
2,951
|
5,641
|
5,959
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
2,129
|
2,243
|
4,200
|
4,395
|
Corporate
|
164
|
206
|
359
|
381
|
Total
|
$ 10,104
|
$ 10,915
|
$ 20,535
|
$ 21,680
|
U.S. & Canada
|
$ 3,988
|
$ 4,191
|
$ 8,215
|
$ 8,321
|
EMEAI 1
|
3,272
|
3,572
|
6,546
|
7,056
|
Asia Pacific
|
1,737
|
1,901
|
3,595
|
3,822
|
Latin America
|
1,107
|
1,251
|
2,179
|
2,481
|
Total
|
$ 10,104
|
$ 10,915
|
$ 20,535
|
$ 21,680
|
Net Sales Variance by
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2025
|
Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2025
|
|
Local
|
Currency
|
Volume
|
Portfolio
|
Total
|
Local
|
Currency
|
Volume
|
Portfolio
|
Total
|
|
Percent change from prior year
|
|
Packaging & Specialty
|
(10) %
|
1 %
|
1 %
|
(1) %
|
(9) %
|
(7) %
|
- %
|
2 %
|
(1) %
|
(6) %
|
|
Industrial Intermediates &
|
(5)
|
1
|
(2)
|
-
|
(6)
|
(4)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(5)
|
|
Performance Materials &
|
(3)
|
1
|
(3)
|
-
|
(5)
|
(2)
|
-
|
(2)
|
-
|
(4)
|
|
Total
|
(7) %
|
1 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
(7) %
|
(5) %
|
- %
|
1 %
|
(1) %
|
(5) %
|
|
Total, excluding the
|
(6) %
|
1 %
|
(2) %
|
(1) %
|
(8) %
|
(5) %
|
- %
|
- %
|
(1) %
|
(6) %
|
|
U.S. & Canada
|
(6) %
|
- %
|
2 %
|
(1) %
|
(5) %
|
(4) %
|
- %
|
3 %
|
- %
|
(1) %
|
|
EMEAI 1
|
(7)
|
2
|
(3)
|
-
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
-
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
(8)
|
1
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(9)
|
(7)
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
(6)
|
|
Latin America
|
(8)
|
-
|
(3)
|
(1)
|
(12)
|
(8)
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
(12)
|
|
Total
|
(7) %
|
1 %
|
(1) %
|
- %
|
(7) %
|
(5) %
|
- %
|
1 %
|
(1) %
|
(5) %
|
|
Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region
|
Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2025
|
|
Local
|
Currency
|
Volume
|
Total
|
|
Percent change from prior quarter
|
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
(5) %
|
2 %
|
(2) %
|
(5) %
|
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
(1)
|
2
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
|
Total
|
(3) %
|
2 %
|
(2) %
|
(3) %
|
|
Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business
|
(2) %
|
2 %
|
(1) %
|
(1) %
|
|
U.S. & Canada
|
(4) %
|
- %
|
(2) %
|
(6) %
|
|
EMEAI 1
|
(2)
|
5
|
(3)
|
-
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
(2)
|
1
|
(6)
|
(7)
|
|
Latin America
|
(3)
|
-
|
6
|
3
|
|
Total
|
(3) %
|
2 %
|
(2) %
|
(3) %
|
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
Operating EBIT by Segment
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
|
$ 71
|
$ 703
|
$ 413
|
$ 1,308
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
|
(185)
|
7
|
(313)
|
94
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
|
152
|
146
|
201
|
187
|
Corporate
|
|
(59)
|
(37)
|
(92)
|
(96)
|
Total
|
|
$ (21)
|
$ 819
|
$ 209
|
$ 1,493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization by Segment
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
|
$ 369
|
$ 343
|
$ 729
|
$ 714
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
|
153
|
141
|
299
|
288
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
|
192
|
191
|
392
|
384
|
Corporate
|
|
10
|
7
|
18
|
16
|
Total
|
|
$ 724
|
$ 682
|
$ 1,438
|
$ 1,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating EBITDA by Segment
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
|
$ 440
|
$ 1,046
|
$ 1,142
|
$ 2,022
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
|
(32)
|
148
|
(14)
|
382
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
|
344
|
337
|
593
|
571
|
Corporate
|
|
(49)
|
(30)
|
(74)
|
(80)
|
Total
|
|
$ 703
|
$ 1,501
|
$ 1,647
|
$ 2,895
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Packaging & Specialty Plastics
|
|
$ 7
|
$ 55
|
$ 46
|
$ 80
|
Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure
|
|
(39)
|
(31)
|
(97)
|
(46)
|
Performance Materials & Coatings
|
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
8
|
Corporate
|
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Total
|
|
$ (30)
|
$ 26
|
$ (50)
|
$ 43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of "Net income (loss)" to "Operating
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ (290)
|
$ (801)
|
$ 458
|
$ (1,091)
|
$ 996
|
+ Provision (credit) for income taxes
|
(84)
|
142
|
150
|
58
|
61
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$ (374)
|
$ (659)
|
$ 608
|
$ (1,033)
|
$ 1,057
|
- Interest income
|
28
|
39
|
42
|
67
|
107
|
+ Interest expense and amortization of debt discount
|
216
|
209
|
197
|
425
|
396
|
- Significant items
|
(416)
|
(468)
|
(56)
|
(884)
|
(147)
|
Operating EBIT (non-GAAP)
|
$ 230
|
$ (21)
|
$ 819
|
$ 209
|
$ 1,493
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2025
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$ (659)
|
$ (835)
|
$ (1.18)
|
|
Less: Significant items
|
|
|
|
|
2025 Restructuring Program severance
|
(591)
|
(474)
|
(0.67)
|
Restructuring and asset related charges
|
Implementation costs 5
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
(0.01)
|
Cost of sales ($1 million);
SG&A ($4 million)
|
Net gain on divestitures and asset sale 6
|
103
|
77
|
0.11
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Litigation related charges, awards and
|
42
|
33
|
0.05
|
Cost of sales
|
Indemnification and other transaction
|
(17)
|
(17)
|
(0.02)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Income tax related items 9
|
-
|
(153)
|
(0.22)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
Total significant items
|
$ (468)
|
$ (538)
|
$ (0.76)
|
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$ (191)
|
$ (297)
|
$ (0.42)
|
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2024
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$ 608
|
$ 439
|
$ 0.62
|
|
Less: Significant items
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring, implementation and
|
(56)
|
(43)
|
(0.06)
|
Cost of sales ($44 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($11 million)
|
Total significant items
|
$ (56)
|
$ (43)
|
$ (0.06)
|
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$ 664
|
$ 482
|
$ 0.68
|
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2025
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$ (1,033)
|
$ (1,142)
|
$ (1.62)
|
|
Less: Significant items
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring, implementation and
|
(51)
|
(39)
|
(0.05)
|
Cost of sales ($44 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($4 million);
|
2025 Restructuring Program severance
|
(798)
|
(635)
|
(0.90)
|
Restructuring and asset related charges
|
Implementation costs 6
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
(0.01)
|
Cost of sales ($1 million);
SG&A ($4 million)
|
Net gain on divestitures and asset sale 7
|
103
|
77
|
0.11
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Litigation related charges, awards and
|
42
|
33
|
0.05
|
Cost of sales
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(60)
|
(48)
|
(0.07)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Indemnification and other transaction
|
(115)
|
(93)
|
(0.13)
|
Cost of sales ($98 million); Sundry
|
Income tax related items 10
|
-
|
(153)
|
(0.22)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
Total significant items
|
$ (884)
|
$ (862)
|
$ (1.22)
|
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$ (149)
|
$ (280)
|
$ (0.40)
|
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2024
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$ 1,057
|
$ 955
|
$ 1.35
|
|
Less: Significant items
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring, implementation and
|
(147)
|
(115)
|
(0.16)
|
Cost of sales ($77 million);
R&D ($2 million); SG&A ($23 million);
|
Income tax related items 10
|
-
|
194
|
0.27
|
Provision for income taxes
|
Total significant items
|
$ (147)
|
$ 79
|
$ 0.11
|
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,204
|
$ 876
|
$ 1.24
|
|
Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2025
|
In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited)
|
Pretax 1
|
Net Income 2
|
EPS 3
|
Income Statement Classification
|
Reported results
|
$ (374)
|
$ (307)
|
$ (0.44)
|
|
Less: Significant items
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring, implementation and
|
(51)
|
(39)
|
(0.05)
|
Cost of sales ($44 million);
R&D ($1 million); SG&A ($4 million);
|
2025 Restructuring Program 5
|
(207)
|
(161)
|
(0.23)
|
Restructuring and asset related charges
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
|
(60)
|
(48)
|
(0.07)
|
Sundry income (expense) - net
|
Indemnification and other transaction
|
(98)
|
(76)
|
(0.11)
|
Cost of sales
|
Total significant items
|
$ (416)
|
$ (324)
|
$ (0.46)
|
|
Operating results (non-GAAP)
|
$ 42
|
$ 17
|
$ 0.02
|
|
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing
|
$ (470)
|
$ 832
|
$ (366)
|
$ 1,292
|
Capital expenditures
|
(662)
|
(723)
|
(1,347)
|
(1,437)
|
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
|
$ (1,132)
|
$ 109
|
$ (1,713)
|
$ (145)
|
Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion
|
Three Months Ended
|
In millions (Unaudited)
|
Sep 30,
|
Dec 31,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Cash provided by (used for) operating activities - continuing
|
$ 800
|
$ 811
|
$ 104
|
$ (470)
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 240
|
$ (35)
|
$ (290)
|
$ (801)
|
Cash flow from operations to net income (GAAP) 1
|
333.3 %
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash flow from operations to net income - trailing twelve months (GAAP) 2
|
|
N/A
|
Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,382
|
$ 1,205
|
$ 944
|
$ 703
|
Cash Flow Conversion (Cash flow from operations to Operating
|
57.9 %
|
67.3 %
|
11.0 %
|
(66.9) %
|
Cash Flow Conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)
|
|
29.4 %
