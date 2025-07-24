Rajshri Deshpande Reveals What Appealed To Her About Her 'Rangeen' Character
The series offers a powerful, unflinching look at the often-unseen emotional lives of women, and the quiet, often overlooked strength of empathetic men.
Rajshri Deshpande, who plays Naina, believes it to be a tribute to countless, faceless women who quietly suppress their own needs for the happiness of others, and to men who believe that being emotional does not make them weak or less masculine.
Speaking about the emotional layers of the series and its focus on women's inner worlds, Rajshri Deshpande said,“Rangeen isn't just a twisted relationship drama; it's a mirror to the complexities we carry in our hearts and minds. What drew me to Naina was her unapologetic hunger-for desire, for meaning, for something beyond the boxes she's been put into. What I love is that Rangeen doesn't hand out easy answers. It doesn't reduce women to labels, it lets them be messy, searching, and painfully human. Amir and Amardeep brought a fearless and deeply sensitive lens to this world”.
“Our conversations gave me the space to be Naina, not just play her. Working with Prime Video, and having Kabir Khan backing this, made the ride even more meaningful. When Rangeen drops, I hope people don't just watch it - I hope they feel seen”, she added.
'Rangeen' challenges gender expectations and celebrates human connection in its most fragile, authentic essence.
Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, the show is directed by Pranjal Dua and Kopal Naithani, and is written by Amir Rizvi and Amardeep Galsin.
The series is set to premiere on July 25 on Prime Video.
